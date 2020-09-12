Jaguars Elevate Nathan Cottrell, Ben Ellefson From Practice Squad to Active Roster For Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars are addressing injuries at running back and tight end ahead of Week 1 by utilizing a new NFL rule which allows rosters to expand from 53 to 55.

The Jaguars announced Saturday they had elevated practice squad running back Nathan Cottrell and practice squad tight end Ben Ellefson to the active roster for Sunday, giving the Jaguars 55 players on their active/inactive roster.

"In accordance with Article 33, Section 5 of the 2020 CBA, each club may elevate a maximum of two players each week from its practice squad to its active/inactive List as a 54th or 55th player without the player first terminating his practice squad contract," a Jaguars spokesperson said to explain the rule.

"Any elevated practice squad player shall automatically revert to the club’s practice squad at 4 p.m. ET on the first business day following such game without being subject to waivers."

New rules this year permit teams to not only expand their active rosters to 55, but they can also expand their active game day roster from 46 to 48 as long as eight of those players are offensive linemen.

A practice squad player can be elevated to a team's active roster list 54th/55th player for a maximum of two regular season or postseason games, so some strategy will be needed as teams shape their rosters throughout the season.

With the Jaguars placing running back Devine Ozigbo on injured reserve (hamstring) and rookie tight end Tyler Davis being ruled out of Sunday's game vs. the Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury, it is obvious why the Jaguars opted to bring up Cottrell and Ellefson specifically.

Prior to Saturday's move, the Jaguars had just three running backs and two tight ends set to play on Sunday, so there is a chance both Cottrell and Ellefson are active and on the field at one point or another against the Colts.