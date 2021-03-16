Jaguars Make First Big Splash, Agree to Terms With CB Shaquill Griffin

Jacksonville has landed its first major free agent in the form of cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who spent the last four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

After going about 24 hours without adding a single big-name free agent to the roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Urban Meyer finally made their big move on Tuesday by agreeing to terms with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic was the first to report Griffin's agreement with the Jaguars, which he reports is a three-year deal worth $44.5 million with $29 million ultimately guaranteed to the veteran cornerback. The $14.8 million per year average would make Griffin the seventh-highest paid cornerback on an annual basis.

Griffin is the first major free agent the Jaguars have agreed to terms with this week and is likely the third new starter they have signed, joining defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

It is a homecoming of sorts for Griffin, a Florida native who went to school at UCF, just a few hours south of Jacksonville. Now, Griffin will be asked to form a cornerback duo with 2020 No. 9 overall pick CJ Henderson and help the Jaguars rebuild a secondary that Meyer openly admitted last week needed to be "revamped in a few spots".

The Jaguars were reportedly able to fend off the Seahawks from keeping Griffin in the NFC, a sign of the Jaguars winning their first major bidding war of the free agency cycle. For a Jaguars team that entered the offseason with the most cap space in the league, Griffin is by far the most significant addition thus far.

A third-round selection (No. 90) in 2017, Griffin developed into Seattle's top cornerback in a matter of a few seasons. He started 11 games as a rookie and deflected 15 passes and recorded one interception, creating future opportunities for him on the outside in Seattle's scheme.

Griffin started 16 games and recorded two more picks in 2018 but his best seasons were the last two. In 2019, he earned a Pro Bowl nod after recording 13 pass deflections and allowing just a 57.1% completion rate in coverage through 14 starts.

Griffin missed four games last season but recorded a career-high in interceptions with three, along with 12 pass deflections and 63 tackles.

Griffin is a tall, long, and athletic cornerback who now gives the Jaguars a pair of quality starting cornerbacks. Add in recently re-signed cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Tre Herndon and the Jaguars have a healthy top-four order of cornerbacks on the depth chart.

Jacksonville took its time, but its first big move is made. Now it is time to see if Griffin can have the same impact on Jacksonville that their last big-name free agent cornerback had.