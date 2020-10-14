SI.com
Jaguars Make Rare Inter-Division Trade With Titans, Acquire Linebacker Kamalei Correa

John Shipley

For the first time in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team has struck a deal with its greatest rival: the Tennessee Titans. 

Titans linebacker Kamalei Correa requested a trade on Wednesday and the Titans would fulfill his request by trading him to the Jaguars later in the day, JaguarReport has confirmed. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network was first to report the inter-divisional trade. 

It is a surprising move for the Jaguars for a few reasons. Aside from the fact that you rarely see teams make trades within their own division, the Jaguars don't have a pressing need at linebacker. 

Myles Jack is arguably the best linebacker in the NFL this year, and while Joe Schobert has been a big disappointment, there is no way the Jaguars pull the plug on him at middle linebacker this early in season. Behind those two, the Jaguars have some depth players they are high on in Dakota Allen, rookie Shaquille Quarterman and 2019 third-round pick Quincy Williams. 

Correa has played just 39 snaps this season and was a healthy inactive for the Titans' Tuesday night victory over the Buffalo Bills. In three appearances, Correa has recorded two tackles and two quarterback hits.

Correa was drafted out of Boise State by the Baltimore Ravens in the second-round (No. 42 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the team before being traded to the Titans in Aug. 2018 for a sixth-round selection.

Since Correa was drafted he has appeared in 57 games with 13 starts, recording 77 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His best season came in 2019 when he recorded 5.5 sacks and six tackles for loss for the Titans as they fought their way to the AFC Championship. 

It is unclear what role Correa will play in Jacksonville's defense, though he will need to pas all COVID-19 protocols before he officially joins the Jaguars inside the TIAA Bank Field facilities.

The Jaguars are currently 1-4 and sitting in last place in the AFC South. The defense has been among the worst in the league in yards per game, points allowed and passing completion percentage allowed, so the Jaguars had to make some kind of move. Only time will tell if this move has any impact.

