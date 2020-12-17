Jaguars Place Kamalei Correa on Exempt/Left Squad List

A few months after trading for linebacker Kamalei Correa, the strong side linebacker is no longer a member of the active roster.

A few months after the Jacksonville Jaguars traded for linebacker Kamalei Correa, the veteran defender has been moved to the team's exempt/left squad list.

The Jaguars announced the move on Thursday, just days before the 1-12 team is set to travel to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15.

The Jaguars traded a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for Correa and the Titans' seventh-round 2021 pick on Oct. 14, a rare intradivision trade and the first the Jaguars had ever conducted with the Titans. Correa had previously requested a trade from the Titans, and the Jaguars needed help at strong side linebacker due to a season-ending injury to Leon Jacobs and a lack of production from Cassius Marsh.

Correa played six games for the Jaguars in 2020, though he missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. In six games, he was credited for seven tackles and one pass deflection.

Correa was originally a second-round draft pick by Baltimore in 2016 and had 19 tackles in two seasons with the Ravens. Baltimore traded him to Tennessee just before the 2018 season began and he had 56 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 32 games with the Titans.

With Correa sidelined the last two weeks, the Jaguars have found success at the strong side linebacker position with second-year linebacker Joe Giles-Harris. The former undrafted free agent didn't see the field for significant snaps until Week 13 but he has recorded a sack, a tackle for loss, and five quarterback hits over the last two games, more production out of the role than the Jaguars have seen from their prior three options.