Jaguars Release Kamalei Correa

Shortly after the Jaguars swapped picks with the Tennessee Titans to acquire Kamalei Correa, the Jaguars and their new regime has released the veteran linebacker.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their first official football transition of the Urban Meyer/Trent Baalke regime, releasing veteran outside linebacker Kamalei Correa.

This is the first move of Meyer's tenure and comes shortly after the Jaguars announced their new coaching staff for the 2021 season. Former Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen will be the team's new defensive coordinator, and it is now clear the Jaguars don't see Correa as having a part in that scheme.

The Jaguars traded a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for Correa and the Titans' seventh-round 2021 pick on Oct. 14, a rare intradivision trade and the first the Jaguars had ever conducted with the Titans. Correa had previously requested a trade from the Titans, and the Jaguars needed help at strong side linebacker due to a season-ending injury to Leon Jacobs and a lack of production from Cassius Marsh.

Correa played six games for the Jaguars in 2020. In six games, he was credited for seven tackles and one pass deflection.

Correa was originally a second-round draft pick by Baltimore in 2016 and had 19 tackles in two seasons with the Ravens. Baltimore traded him to Tennessee just before the 2018 season began and he had 56 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 32 games with the Titans.

The Jaguars found success with second-year linebacker Joe Giles-Harris in Correa's place. Giles-Harris finished the year with 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, seven pressures and five quarterback hits. He was the team's most productive SAM linebacker, and he did all of this while playing just 18% of the defensive snaps for the season.

Combine this with Jacksonville's shift in defensive scheme and it doesn't take much to understand why the Jaguars made this move. It does make this trade an official "loss" for the Jaguars, however, as they moved back in the draft for a player that had for less than half a season.