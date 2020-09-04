Jaguars Roster Cutdown Tracker: Updates on the Path to the 53-Man Roster

As the next two days go by, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be one of 32 teams that have to make maybe the toughest roster decisions they have made as a franchise.

While the Jaguars may not be loaded with talent like other teams, they are facing the same exact challenge as every other team: how can they possibly give their own players a fair evaluation while also tracking those waived by other teams?

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the NFL offseason and the start of the season into a peculiar situation, but just as the league has done for the past several months, they are marching forward.

So as the Jaguars cut their roster down to 53 players over the next few days, we will be constantly updating this post to give you the latest news on who is off the roster and who looks like they will make it.

11:30 a.m.: Jaguars reportedly release Caraun Reid.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jaguars have made the move to release veteran defensive lineman Caraun Reid, who signed with the team right near the start of training camp. Reid didn't make many plays in practices with media in attendance, so it isn't exactly a surprise to see him left off of the roster.