Jaguars Sign Former Atlanta Falcon Tre Flowers, Terrell Edmunds, and Ty Summers
The Jacksonville Jaguars have added three veterans to their 90-man roster, with the group including a former first-round pick, a former Atlanta Falcon under Ryan Nielsen, and a former Jaguar.
Jacksonville officially signed defensive back Terrell Edmunds, cornerback Tre Flowers, and linebacker Ty Summers on Thursday. To make room, the team waived/injured undrafted free agent wide receiver Wayne Ruby and waived linebacker Dequan Jackson. If Ruby clears waivers, he will revert to the Jaguars' reserve/injured list for the season.
"Edmunds was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the first round (28th overall) of the 2018 draft and spent the first five seasons of his career with the Steelers (2018-22). In 2023, he participated in seven games for Philadelphia before spending the last nine games with Tennessee,: the Jaguars said in a release. Throughout his career, he has played in 95 games (79 starts), recorded 304 tackles (200 solo), 28 passes defensed, 17 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, six interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.
"Originally from Converse, Texas, Flowers was drafted by Seattle in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2018 draft. After spending his first three seasons in Seattle (2018-20), he spent time with Cincinnati (2022) and Atlanta (2023)," the Jaguars said. "Throughout his career he has played in 90 games (44 starts), 208 tackles (149), 22 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, four tackles defensed, and four interceptions."
"Summers was originally drafted by Green Bay in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 2019 draft. He spent his first three seasons with Green Bay (2019-21) and since then has spent time with Jacksonville (2022) and New Orleans (2023). He participated in 67 games and has recorded 31 defensive tackles (23 solo), 29 special teams tackles (19 solo), one fumble recovery and one pass defensed."