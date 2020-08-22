SI.com
Jaguars Sign Free Agent Tight End Matt Flanagan

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars tight end room is going to look a little different at practices moving forward, with the team swapping out one player on their active roster for another this weekend. 

On Saturday, the Jaguars announced they had signed free agent tight end Matt Flanagan and waived/injured second year-tight end Charles Jones (quad/foot). Jones will revert to the team's reserve/injured list if he is not claimed via waivers.

This is the latest shakeup in Jacksonville's tight end room after second-year player Josh Oliver was placed on season-ending injured reserve earlier this week due a broken bone in his foot. 

"Flanagan, 6-6, 260, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2018 and appeared in three games as a rookie, catching one pass for 14 yards," the Jaguars said in a statement. 

"Collegiately, Flanagan played one season at Pittsburgh as a graduate transfer after a four-year career at Rutgers, where he appeared in 33 games with 18 catches. A native of Chester, N.J. he played football and ran track at West Morris Mendham H.S. "

New offensive coordinator Jay Gruden clearly has ties to Flanagan after spending time with him in his rookie year in Washington, which could explain why the Jaguars opted for Flanagan over other names on the free agent list at tight end. 

Jones, who signed with the Jaguars last season as an undrafted rookie free agent, appeared in four games as a rookie, catching one pass for five yards. Jones had drawn praise from Gruden at different points in the offseason, however, so Jones going down with an injury just days after Oliver did is certainly not a positive. 

