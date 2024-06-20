Jaguars Waive Kyric McGowan, Make Room For Denzel Mims
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially signed former New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims on Thursday, leading to the team waiving wide receiver Kyric McGowan to make room on the 90-man roster.
McGown had signed to the Jaguars' roster last week after working out with the Jaguars as a try out player during minicamp.
Mims, 26, entered the NFL as the No. 59 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft with the New York Jets. Mims played in nine games and started eight as a rookie, catching 23 passes for 357 yards. In 2021, Mims played in 11 games and started three, catching eight passes for 133 yards.
Mims' last season with the Jets came in 2022, with Mims requesting a trade in August before appearing in 10 games and starting four. He recorded 11 catches for 186 yards, ending his Jets career with 42 catches for 676 yards. During his Jets career, he played just three special teams snaps.
Mims was traded to the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2023 season before being waived by the Lions in August. Mims then signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, where he spent the rest of the 2023 season.
The Jaguars suddenly saw receiver depth become a question mark over the course of the offseason workout program, with undrafted free agent receivers Wayne Ruby and David White Jr. but suffering season-ending injuries.
"We've talked about it. We're down obviously couple receivers with David [WR David White Jr.] going down last week. We're definitely looking to fill you couple spots before we head into camp," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week.