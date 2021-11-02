NFL Trade Deadline: 3 Thoughts on the Jaguars as Deadline Approaches

The 2021 NFL trade deadline is just hours away and, so far, the only active teams have been the Los Angeles Rams (trading for Von Miller from the Denver Broncos) and the Kansas City Chiefs (trading for Melvin Ingram from Pittsburgh Steelers). As things currently stand, the 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting just as tight as the rest of the league.

"We had a meeting this morning, early this morning, me and [General Manager] Trent [Baalke], and we’re going to meet again tonight," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said on Monday.

"Obviously, we’re listening and it’s real interesting. That’s my first time of listening to those conversations between general managers and that’s going on now this time of year.”

So where do things currently stand with the Jaguars and how could they potentially change in the coming hours? We take a look below.

It makes sense for the Jaguars to pursue receivers -- the issue is the market

We wrote a week ago about Meyer's public strong hints that the Jaguars would be in the receiver market, and there has been nothing to suggest this isn't the case. And while no move seems imminent, this doesn't mean the Jaguars aren't likely at least looking at options. The issue, and what will likely lead to the team standing pat, is that their timeline and specific needs don't match up with many receivers on the market.

Any receiver the Jaguars trade for should be one who can play on the outside and provide speed downfield, especially considering both Laviska Shenault and Jamal Agnew are better off in the slot. The Jaguars could use a young receiver on his rookie deal like Denzel Mims or even Courtland Sutton in the event his contract could be extended, but otherwise it doesn't appear there are many options out there for the Jaguars.

Trade for Odell Beckham Jr.? Maybe, but that doesn't seem like a move that could immediately help Lawrence in 2021 while also helping the team past this season. Michael Thomas is unlikely to be moved. Brandin Cooks is veteran who makes more sense for a playoff team trying to go all-in. And players like Robbie Anderson, Jalen Reagor and Andy Isabella don't exactly move the needle for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars need either a No. 1 receiver or a speedy downfield threat who is under contract for multiple years. The simple truth is that few young and ascending deep threats are on the market, while no team in the NFL will be willing to give up an alpha receiver, at least not right now. Making a move for a receiver makes sense, but I am not sure there is a move to make.

The 1-6 Jaguars should be sellers unless it means helping Trevor Lawrence, but who do they move after a trade-heavy offseason?

In most worlds, a 1-6 team should not be making moves at the deadline and giving up draft picks. Nothing the Jaguars do or don't do today will change their short-term trajectory for 2021, with their season more or less over in terms of playoff chances. The only real way to justify a trade is making one that helps Trevor Lawrence, which should be the franchise's top priority -- especially after Lawrence's skill players and offensive line let him down consistently on Sunday in a 31-7 blowout loss to the Seahawks.

"Oh, I can’t comment on that because I don’t really know yet. It depends on if it can make the Jaguars better," Meyer said on the buyer/seller debate on Monday. "That’s, I guess, the ‘coach speak.’ If it can make us better, we’re certainly listening and there’s some certain needs we have and there’s other needs we don’t have. We do have some draft capital for next year.”

But if there is no move the Jaguars can make to help Lawrence in 2021 and beyond, then it is clear the Jaguars should be sellers. The issue here, though, is that it is much easier said than done to unload players and contracts at the deadline, especially for a team like the Jaguars that has already dealt many of its trade candidates in Joe Schobert, Gardner Minshew, Sidney Jones, and C.J. Henderson in recent months.

The Jaguars could look to trade a disappointing former first-rounder in Taven Bryan, but it is unlikely there is a team desperate enough to make a move for the backup interior lineman. Carlos Hyde made some sense before James Robinson's injury, but not now. Perhaps Jacob Hollister after he was a healthy scratch in Week 8, but that isn't exactly an impactful move.

The Jaguars have a roster in flux that they have already picked apart at the core, trading away and releasing their fair share of players over the last few months. As a result, it is tough for me to see the Jaguars create some kind of fire sale because, well, there isn't the talent pool for said sale to happen.

Why a trade at left tackle seems highly unlikely

One common trade idea among Jaguars' fans revolves around left tackle. Starting tackle Cam Robinson has just 10 games left on his contract after being franchise-tagged last offseason, and the veteran tackle is coming off his worst game of the season against the Seahawks. To add to matters, the Jaguars have a rookie left tackle in second-round pick Walker Little who they are going to eventually need to see on the field.

Despite these factors, though, I wouldn't expect for the Jaguars to trade Robinson to any team needing left tackle help. Robinson struggled in Seattle but he has had a better year in 2021 than in most previous seasons and everything the Jaguars say in public suggests they think Robinson is an important piece of the line, at least in 2021. If the Jaguars are making moves to help Lawrence, I am not sure they would view trading Robinson qualifying as one of those moves.

“I think Cam [Robinson] is really improved from a year ago. I think he’s a really good practice player, very talented player. [I] love the guy. [He’s] actually a really good leader and I didn’t know that," Meyer said last week.

The Jaguars need Little on the field, but nothing in their words or actions suggests that it will happen at the expense of a potential Cam Robinson trade.