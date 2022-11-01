NFL Trade Deadline: Jaguars Acquire Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

The Jacksonville Jaguars used Tuesday's NFL trade deadline to make a big, big move, trading for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Ridley is currently suspended for the 2022 season after betting on games in 2021. He can be reinstated on Feb. 15, 2023.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars traded a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. The conditional pick could become a third-rounder if Ridley reaches certain incentives in 2023, or it could become a second-rounder if he's signed to a long-term deal.

This is the biggest move the Jaguars have made at the trade deadline in years, though the trade for a suspended receiver is completely unprecedented.

“We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley to our organization and the Duval community,” said Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke. “This is an opportunity to add a proven playmaker to our already talented wide receiver room as we continue to build our roster for 2023 and beyond. We are looking forward to finishing strong this season and integrating Calvin into our program at the appropriate time.”

Ridley, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, caught 217 passes for 3,061 yards and 26 touchdowns in his first three seasons. He played in five games last year before stepping away from the team, catching 31 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

With his contract pausing through the suspension, Ridley will not cost the Jaguars anything in 2022. He is set to play on the fifth year of his rookie contract in 2023, worth $11.116 million.

Ridley is the Jaguars' new clear No. 1 receiver moving forward, bumping 2022 offseason addition Christian Kirk to his rightful spot as a complimentary piece. With Marvin Jones set to be a free agent in 2023 -- and with the Jaguars' receivers struggling to win one-on-ones in 2022 -- the need for a bonafide alpha receiver was clear.

The Jaguars have consistently struggled to push the ball downfield in 2022, especially outside the numbers to the sideline. With Ridley, the Jaguars are hoping they have their answer.

“We’ve got to keep working there. We had an opportunity, a couple opportunities yesterday actually, to shoot the ball down the field, and we either gave up a sack or we didn’t pull the trigger," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about the deep passing game on Monday.

"Those are just things we’ve got to continue to work on, honestly, and it’s something that we understand as a staff, our passing game has to get better. We have to get more out of it. That starts with us as coaches as we game plan and making sure that our players understand that game plan, then using the strengths of our receivers and tight ends to push the ball down the field. We understand that, we know that, so we’ve got to improve there.”