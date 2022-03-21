Report: Former Titans LB Rashaan Evans to Visit Jaguars

The former first-round pick will visit the Jaguars on Monday night and have a chance to be an eighth free agency addition, bolstering the linebacker room.

The Jacksonville Jaguars may not be done adding to their linebacker room.

After the Jaguars reworked their linebacker room on the first two days of free agency, the Jaguars are now expected to host former Tennessee Titans linebacker and first-round pick Rashaan Evans on Monday night, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Evans, 26, spent four seasons with the Titans after the Jaguars' AFC South rival selected him No. 22 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Evans' rookie deal with the Titans expired last week after the Titans elected last offseason to not pick up his fifth-year option.

The Jaguars have already reshaped the linebacker unit in a big way under general manager Trent Baalke and new head coach Doug Pederson and defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell.

The Jaguars signed former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun to a three-year deal worth between $45 million to $46.5 million and carries a guarantee of $28 million at signing. The next day, the Jaguars released former 2016 second-round Myles Jack after six seasons. And one day after the release, Jack signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Well, I keep the conversation with Myles between us but we had a great talk. In fact, we met twice yesterday. He understood where we were at," Baalke said last week. "And Myles has done an awful lot for this organization, an awful lot for this community. He deserves, he deserves an opportunity to go out there and he will I mean, he's gonna go out there and test the market."

The release of Jack will save the Jaguars $8.35 million on the cap, while the team will take on $4.8 million in dead money. Jack, who was set to earn $10.5 million in 2022, was set to have the third-highest cap hit on the Jaguars' roster this season at $13.15 million.

"And we just felt this was the right time to do it. And these aren't easy decisions. A lot goes into these decisions and but I will say this, we had a great talk several conversations and we're in a good place there."

Evans played in 59 regular season games for the Titans, starting 50. He started seven games as a rookie, recording 53 tackles, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. He then started 32 games over the next two seasons, recording 206 tackles (118 solo) and 10 tackles for loss (with nine in 2019), 12 quarterback hits, three sacks, six pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries.

Evans appeared in 12 regular season games for the Titans last year, starting 11. He recorded 57 tackles (35 solo), two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, three tackles for loss, and five pass deflections.

Evans also appeared and started in four playoff games for the Titans, recording 27 tackles and four tackles for loss.

"Well, we're going to continue to look, we have 12 draft picks we've got some pretty good players in those positions on this team right now," Baalke said last week about the linebacker position. "We have 12 draft picks to address it at a deeper level."