Report: Jaguars To Bring Veteran TE Chris Manhertz Into the Fold

The Jacksonville Jaguars have yet to make any splash in free agency, but they have continued to add to the team's overall depth on both sides of the ball, this time addressing tight end by agreeing to terms with veteran tight end Chris Manhertz.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the two-year, $7.25 million deal. Manhertz is the first addition the Jaguars have made at tight end in free agency this year.

Considering how many people projected the Jaguars to be players for either Jonnu Smith or Hunter Henry, both of whom signed with the New England Patriots, Manhertz is a puzzling add. He brings veteran experience and blocking ability to a tight end room without much of either, but not much more.

The book on Manhertz throughout his career has been his non-factor ability as a receiver. In 70 career games, he has only been targeted 19 times. He caught 12 of those targets for 142 yards (11.8 yards per catch) and one touchdown.

Manhertz' best season as a receiver came in 2020 when he started 12 games for the Panthers and caught six passes for 52 yards.

The Jaguars will still need to look to adding to the tight end room with Manhertz' addition. The five tight ends now set to be on the roster have a combined 26 catches in their careers, so there is still no legitmate pass-catching threat in a room the Jaguars have already said needs to be revamped.

“I’d love to give you names, but if I give you names, I’m giving the names to the 31 other teams we’re competing against. So, we’re going to keep the names and what we’re thinking to ourselves at this point. But we have a plan that uses both free agency and the draft to do so and we have some guys internally that are going to be competing for those spots as well," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said last week.