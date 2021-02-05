The Only 3 Positions the Jaguars Should Totally Avoid in Free Agency

Jacksonville's roster needs a complete retooling, which will mean a lot of money spent on veterans in free agency. But are there any positions the Jaguars shouldn't look to upgrade on the open market?

Every NFL roster changes significantly on a yearly basis. While key pieces may stay in place, there is no questioning why many refer to the league as 'Not For Long'. Change is constant and inevitable.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to be a model of that type of change this offseason. They have a new head coach in Urban Meyer, a new general manager in Trent Baalke, the No. 1 overall pick, 10 other draft picks, and one of the best cap situations in the NFL.

On top of all of this, the Jaguars were just 1-15 a year ago with the NFL's youngest roster. They have key pieces in place in a few specific roles, but significant roster additions should be expected.

With all of the potential needs the Jaguars could fill in free agency due to the current state of the roster, we believe there are just three positions they should avoid in March. You can make an argument for almost any other -- even quarterback -- but there are a few that even a team with significant cap space shouldn't look to entertain.

So, which positions do we think the Jaguars should totally avoid adding to in free agency? Here are three.

Inside linebacker

There is definitely an argument to be made for the Jaguars to add to their linebacker group if they switch to a 3-4 defense -- which all signs suggest they will -- but the need will likely be more so on the edge at outside linebacker. Jacksonville has two good candidates for outside linebacker in Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson, but a veteran with 3-4 linebacker experience would do them some good in terms of depth.

But what about inside linebacker? Should the Jaguars address that position with the same mindset? While it is an understandable stance, there are reasons the Jaguars would be better off not spending any money on inside linebackers this offseason.

For one, the difference between inside linebacker in a 3-4 and 4-3 isn't as great as the difference between edge defenders in a 3-4 and 4-3. Joe Schobert and Myles Jack would each have to make obvious adjustments, but not as radical as the ones at outside linebacker. Schobert explained this concept himself when he signed with the Jaguars in May.

"Once you learn NFL schemes, 3-4, 4-3, obviously different in terms of defensive line personnel and outside linebacker personnel on the field, but schematically for an inside linebacker, it’s not so different," Schobert said.

"There’s only so many ways you can play, cover-3, cover-4, man-to-man. There’s only so many gaps you can play. It’s just about learning where you’re going to line up and the techniques and the communication that would go on, but once you get that stuff down, it’s really not that hard, you’ve just got to learn, like right now, I’m learning the verbiage and all the communication for the Jaguars’ system. Once you get that stuff down, it’s kind of just plug and play.”

Then there is the fact that the Jaguars are already paying two off-ball linebackers a considerable deal of money already. Maybe having three high-paid linebackers was a sensible strategy in a different era, but not in 2021. Both Schobert and Jack rank in the top-10 of average annual salary for linebackers, so the Jaguars should be set with paying middle and weakside linebackers for now.

Finally, the depth is already at linebacker. Jack is coming off the best year of his career. There is no reason for the Jaguars to attempt to push for another body at the position, even in a scheme change. Schobert had some down games at the start of the season but had a few standout performances better by the second half of the year and should be relied upon next season. Then there is 2020 draft pick Shaq Quarterman, who is a natural fit for a 3-4 defense. The Jaguars have a lot of needs, but inside linebacker isn't a pressing one.

Running back

This isn't to say the Jaguars don't have a need at running back behind James Robinson. They absolutely should add to the position this offseason, especially considering Chris Thompson, their No. 2 running back entering the season, is set to be a free agent in March. But just because the Jaguars are flush in cap space doesn't mean they should make unnecessary decisions, and paying a running back would be exactly that.

There is a scenario where the Jaguars can pay a veteran backup running back and have it pay off, but the Jaguars should already have their 2021 starter penciled in with James Robinson. Anyone they add at the position should be considered depth. While these types of players are key for any team, the Jaguars don't necessarily need to spend or outbid any teams to acquire one a running back for that type of role.

With the current market for running backs, the Jaguars would be better off looking to the draft for a backup to Robinson. If they trust their scouting department to identify the right talent and their coaching staff to get players ready to play quickly, then that shouldn't be an issue.

Robinson is a prime example of how rookie running backs can find success. It is a case-by-case basis of course, but the Jaguars could realistically save cap space and just find a backup in the draft.

Signing a running back to a moderate deal wouldn't be back-breaking to the team, but it is more likely to backfire than the alternative. For example, the Toby Gerhart and Chris Ivory signings didn't ruin Jacksonville's cap situation, but wouldn't they have been better football teams without making those moves?

Interior offensive line

Every team should take hard looks at their offensive line each offseason, but the Jaguars should actually feel good about their interior offensive line entering the 2021 offseason.

This isn't to say the Jaguars shouldn't look at intriguing options in the draft, but the Jaguars could assumingly walk into next season with a trio of Andrew Norwell/Brandon Linder/A.J. Cann and be comfortable with them protecting the No. 1 overall pick at quarterback.

Cann and Norwell are both coming off their best seasons with the Jaguars, while Linder was one of the NFL's top centers when healthy in 2020. Cann had the lowest amount of "blown blocks" of his career via Sports Info Solutions, while Norwell cut down on his penalties, decreasing them from seven in 2019 to two in 2020.

If the Jaguars retain offensive line coach George Warhop, that is even more reason to believe they could just run it back with those three veterans in 2021. They also have fourth-round pick Ben Bartch, who improved as his rookie season went along last year.

There is a chance the Jaguars have to spend on the offensive line. Left tackle Cam Robinson is set to be an unrestricted free agent. The Jaguars could retain Robinson or find a replacement in free agency, but either would be a significant investment. Perhaps they look to the draft to do so as well, but that would currently seem unlikely with a rookie quarterback slated to start.

It is a bit unfortunate in terms of timing for the Jaguars. They don't have any reason to spend on a guard or center this offseason, but if they did then they could potentially land an All-Pro in Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley. One of the top free agents this year, Linsley is actually a former player under Urban Meyer at Ohio State. He is a terrific player, but the Jaguars simply already have formidable pieces along the interior -- for now, at least.