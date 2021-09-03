Two Former Jaguars' Draft Picks Sign to AFC South Practice Squads

Two former Jaguars' sixth-round draft picks have signed with rival AFC South teams to join their practice squads, effectively ending their Jaguars careers.

Two recent sixth-round selections have officially left the Jacksonville Jaguars' plans, signing to the practice squads of a pair of AFC South rivals on Friday.

2020 sixth-round pick Tyler Davis (No. 206 overall) signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, while 2021 sixth-round wide receiver Jalen Camp signed with the Houston Texans. Camp was the No. 209 overall selection in April's draft, making him the first draft pick of the Urban Meyer/Trent Baalke era to not stick with the Jaguars.

Camp was lauded by the Jaguars following the draft for his athleticism, with Meyer noting the Jaguars largely selected the former Georgia Tech receiver as a result of an endorsement from wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal.

“Our receiver coach came down, we’re right at the end and still a couple short and he’s a guy that we studied. I did not study him as much as Sanjay did and our scouting staff. If you look at his measurables, he’s a big, fast guy that we had a great call with and look forward to working with him," Meyer said in April.

Camp didn't make a large impact with the Jaguars throughout training camp or the preseason, failing to make the roster over free agent additions Jamal Agnew and Tavon Austin. The Jaguars released Camp as a part of their final roster cuts on Tuesday, with the Jaguars then claiming wide receiver Tyron Johnson the next day. Jacksonville kept a number of practice squad receivers, signing Phillip Dorsett, Devin Smith, Josh Hammond, and Jeff Cotton Jr.

Camp was the final of nine selections made by the Jaguars in April, with seven of the other eight making the final 53-man roster. First-round selection Travis Etienne (No. 25 overall) is on the team's injured reserve list.

Davis was a selection made by the previous Jaguars regime, with ex-general manager Dave Caldwell and ex-head coach Doug Marrone. Davis appeared in eight games as a rookie but didn't record a catch.

Davis impressed throughout the preseason, catching a touchdown in the first week of the preseason, but fell victim to a numbers game at tight end as the Jaguars initially carried only three tight ends on the roster with Chris Manhertz, James O'Shaughnessy and rookie tight end Luke Farrell. The Jaguars also signed veteran tight end Jacob Hollister on Friday.