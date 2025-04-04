How Early Should Jaguars Draft a No. 3 Edge Rusher?
Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker have provided the Jacksonville Jaguars a formidable long-term pass-rushing duo that could be running rampant in Duval County and the rest of the league for the next half-decade.
Much has been discussed about Walker living up to the hype of being a former No. 1 overall NFL Draft selection but with at least 10 sacks in the last two seasons and finishing in the top 20 in total pressures.
He has improved with each season and is likely to receive his fifth-year club option. Head coach Liam Coen has gone further to say they have been having open conversations on a new contract for the former Georgia Bulldog.
Hines-Allen, on the other hand, has been has consistent as ever as a former seventh overall selection in 2019. With 53 sacks since his rookie campaign, there's not much to deny with him as one of the true cornerstones of the Jaguars franchise.
However, a key issue for the team for the last couple of seasons has been the lack of depth behind their star edge defenders. Their current No. 3 and No. 4 defensive ends are Myles Cole and Yasir Abdullah, which is unlikely to be sustainable.
This leads to the belief general manager James Gladstone will address this area through the draft, potentially a double-dip with one of their 10 draft choices.
This year's draft features a deep edge rusher class that many teams will look to dive into. It is headlined by Penn State's Abdul Carter, Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart, and Georgia's Jalon Walker, if you consider him a pass rusher at the next level. Jacksonville will have their choice to draft a player that fits their system and that could come early in the draft.
How early? It's unlikely that selection will come at No. 5 overall, where Michigan interior defensive lineman Mason Graham is the overwhelming favorite. Jacksonville will likely use their second round selection on a playmaker of some kind on either side of the ball, leaving the third round and beyond as potential areas to go after edge rusher depth.
The third round, where the Jaguars have two selections, is the sweet spot for them to take the best edge rusher available. Pass rushers like LSU's Bradyn Swinson, Louisville's Ashton Gillotte, Alabama's Que Robinson, South Carolina's Kyle Kennard, and Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau are potential early round possibilities for the Jaguars to choose from if they are to play in an even front with defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
There are other scenarios if the Jaguars wait until Day 3 to select their pass rushers such as UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo or Texas' Barryn Sorrell.
Overall, Jacksonville could draft a pass rusher anytime outside the first round. They must aquire more depth here if they are to get the best out of Walker and Hines-Allen, but the talents must complement the star defenders and be effective in the rotation. More depth allows Jacksonville to be more creative with how they attack the quarterback in 2025 and beyond.
