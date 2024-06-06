How Jaguars' Heath Farwell Thinks New Kickoff Rules Will Impact 2024
In March, the NFL announced that “every player on the kicking team other than the kicker will now line up with at least one foot on the returning team's 40-yard line”. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expects that the rule will bring the kickoff back to being a relevant and important play.
Jaguars special teams coach Heath Farwell also expressed his excitement with the new rule, but he is also aware of the adjustment process that awaits him.
“ We're embracing it. It's different.. This is a cool play that, again, once we learn it, our guys are loving it. However, you still have completely different blocking schemes, way different angles and different situations.. So I'm learning every day.” said Farwell.
When analyzing the overall production from last season's special teams unit, the Jaguars ranked among the league's top half in kickoff return yards and fewest opposing return yards.
As Farwell approaches uncharted territory with installing the new scheme, he’s welcomed insight from his players.
“I have players come to me, great players that have great information, they say, ‘Coach, this is a little tougher to get to. What do you think about this?’ Great. Love it. We’'re exploring everything.” said Farwell.
As a former Pro Bowl special teams ace, Farwell emphasized that players can carve out solid careers for themselves just by contributing on special teams.
The 42 year old special teams coordinator spent eight seasons in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2013.
“Guys like myself wouldn't have played as long as I did if I didn't have those two phases that are so valuable and important to the game.” said Farwell.
With the new rule in effect, return units are expected to place two primary returners on the field at once. Two early candidates for these spots are Keilan Robinson and Devin Duvernay.
In May, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke explained that the rule change contributed towards the Jaguars drafting Robinson in the 5th round.
Although the Jaguars lost former First Team All-Pro Jamal Agnew, Duvernay is a two-time Pro Bowl return specialist.
“Duvernay has elite speed, that’s one thing I would say. It shows up. One of the first weeks he was here he was running 23 miles an hour. Elite speed that really shows up. So, we're excited to have him. I watched him for years, and of course he's always been good.” said Farwell.