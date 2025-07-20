Jaguars Acquisition is the Offensive Line's 2025 Center of Attention
When making a major purchase like a home, car, appliance, electronics, or anything else of that ilk, warranties are usually offered at a price. Some find it to be a scam, while others have saved a lot of expense because of it. The National Football League's offensive line is the protection package for their entire operation on offense.
With that, a team can't afford to have a weak link on its offensive line. If they do, a good coaching staff schemes diligently to balance it out with the stronger assets that they have installed. Of course, all spots are vitally important, but besides left tackle, a strong center is so crucial.
While constructing their line in Jacksonville, the Jaguars are dealing with turnover at that paramount position once again in 2025. 2023's starter Luke Fortner gave way to veteran Mitch Morse in 2024, and after Morse's retirement, Robert Hainsey is penciled in to snap, block, make paths, and everything else imperative while manning the middle.
Head Coach Liam Coen has experience with Hainsey, as the sixth-year veteran started all 17 games in Tampa in '23 and '24 before making way for first-round phenom Graham Barton last season. Coen must have found his veteran center reliable and an asset, or he wouldn't trust him at such a critical position.
On a recent edition of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, Jaguars on SI Beat Reporter John Shipley spoke of the IMG Academy and Notre Dame alum as a lock in Duval.
"At the center, there's no real debate here. Robert Hainsey, I'm interested, honestly, in whether they carry a true backup center, because you have the flexibility in Patrick Mekari, to the point where I'm not positive they even need to have a second center make the 53-man roster."
Continued Shipley, "And if they do, maybe [its] a guy like Jonah Monheim, who's a clear, healthy scratch each game. I'm just not sure there's much of a reason to have Luke Fortner if you already have a guy who can move over a spot to play it, and that his versatility is a reason they added him to begin with."
"So, Robert Hainsey, I think, is the clear starting center for the Jaguars in 2025. I don't think things get interesting there, really, at all. You know, Hainsey is the guy."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE