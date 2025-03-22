Are the Jaguars In the Perfect Position at No. 5?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not always had luck go their way when it comes to the NFL Draft. Could that be changing in 2025?
With the Jaguars sitting at No. 5 in a good, not great, draft class, it sure seems like the Jaguars are sitting in a good position roughly five weeks away from next month's first round.
As it stands today, things seem pretty clear for the Jaguars. Things are not as clear with the first round picks, of course, but the Jaguars' options will likely come down to four names: Penn State's Abdul Carter, Michigan's Mason Graham, Colorado's Travis Hunter, and LSU's Will Campbell.
The Jaguars could prefer a sleeper option such as Armand Membou or Jalon Walker, or even a pass-catcher like Tetariora McMillan or Tyler Warren, but chances are the Jaguars will have one of the four aforementioned options available at No. 5. Those are the top four players in the draft class, and the Jaguars having a chance to draft any of the four would be a major boon for the franchise's future.
The only way the Jaguars wouldn't have at least one of those options fall to No. 5 is if none of the team's picking in the top-four take a quarterback. But considering how badly the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants all need a quarterback, it seems like a virtual lock that at least Cam Ward is selected in the first three picks.
The bonus for the Jaguars would be if Shedeur Sanders also went in the top-3 -- this would give the Jaguars their choice of two of the draft's four blue chip players. But even if that doesn't happen, the Jaguars are sitting in a good spot.
The Jaguars don't have to do force anything. They can simply let the draft come to them and walk away with one of the top players in the draft.
Add in the fact the Jaguars could always use trading down as an option, and it sure seems as if the Jaguars are in the perfect spot when it comes to the No. 5 pick. All they have to do now is wait for the draft to come together.
