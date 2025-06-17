Jaguars' Anton Harrison Needs Big 2025 Season
The Jaguars offseason could easily be compared to Mike Judge’s 1999 cult classic movie, "Office Space". In the film set in Corporate America, efficiency experts were brought in to see how the company could run more efficiently. Some were promoted, while a man named Melvin found himself with his stapler stolen and banished to the basement without a paycheck.
Now the script in Duval won’t be that ridiculous, but there are some similarities in theory. Some players, like former first round pick Anton Harrison is facing pressure to prove his football worth to efficiency experts Liam Coen and James Gladstone.
On a recent episode of SI's, "Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast", John Shipley named three Jags with the most pressure on them in 2025. Running Back Travis Etienne was the offensive skill player on the ledger. Devin Lloyd, a fellow first-rounder with an expiring deal after 2025, was No. 2 on the list. But the final candidate for the Duval Pressure Cookoff is OT Anton Harrison, and there's no guarantee that he stays in the kitchen,
“We know Etienne is going to play, we know Lloyd is going to start. The last guy, it’s a question just how much he’s going to play right now. in my opinion. And I’m surprised to say that, and it’s right tackle Anton Harrison," offered up Jacksonville Jaguars Beat Writer John Shipley.
"Now, we’ve talked about it in previous podcasts, how it certainly seems like he is battling Chuma Edoga for that starting right tackle spot. If you would’ve asked me in April who would be the starting right tackle, I would’ve said Harrison without even hesitating, while acknowledging that they did add depth for potential competition. But after watching offseason practices, I’m not sure that Harrison should be slotted in as a Week One starter".
"If Harrison doesn’t beat out Chuma Edoga for a starting spot, he’s riding the bench. The former first round pick had a really strong rookie year in pass protection, but had a really rough go at it in 2024 to start the year and settled in at the end of the year okay, but he even said at the end of the yearthat it wasn’t the kind of year that he wanted," Shipley said.
"And obviously the Jaguars have kind of made it clear, both through how many reps Chuma Edoga has gotten over him and through their words, you know. that they expect Anton to improve quite a bit if he wants to start. Liam Cohen said it the best 'if Anton wants to go, he can go'. And that just shows you what they’re thinking about Anton right now. Anton has, you know, to continue playing to be a starter".
It will all shake out in training camp, and the hope is that Harrison gets his spot and holds onto it.
