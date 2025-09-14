Jaguars Approaching Darling Status Heading into Week 2
The hype around the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason was real. They may have gone just 4-13 in 2024, but they were regarded as one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL, as they severely underperformed relative to the supposed talent on their roster and the expectations they raised after two straight 9-7 campaigns.
They retained most of their promising pieces and added a young, enticing coaching staff featuring Liam Coen, Anthony Campanile, and Grant Udinski. Between that systemic overhaul, their returning talent, and the new pieces they've added, there were high hopes that the Jaguars could turn things around in the first year of this next era.
They got off to a great start against the Carolina Panthers, cruising to a 26-10 Week 1 victory. Now, they face an uphill climb in an effort to upset the Cincinnati Bengals on the road and remain undefeated under Head Coach Liam Coen. They're the clear underdogs coming into this clash, but the belief around Jacksonville is starting to mount.
Jaguars picked to upset the Bengals
FanDuel has given the Jacksonville Jaguars an honest shot at toppling the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, listing them at +146 on the moneyline and giving them 3.5 points on the spread. That's a pretty optimistic outlook considering each team's performance last season.
Two out of the five editors on NFL.com's panel picked the Jaguars to pull off the upset, which is more than can be said about the other underdogs across the league. Ali Bhanpuri thinks that Jacksonville can escape Cincinnati with a narrow 27-25 victory:
"Don't let their 1-0 record fool you: The Bengals' perennial early-season woes have resurfaced in 2025. Last weekend, Joe Burrow & Co. produced half as many first downs, roughly one-third as many net passing yards and less than half as many total net yards as the Joe Flacco-led Browns. Yikes. And it's not like Cincinnati's defense fared much better, either: The Bengals were the only team in Week 1 that didn't register a QB pressure by halftime. (Thank goodness for second-half adjustments!)
That kind of overall execution likely won't fly against a Jacksonville squad featuring a pair of first-class wideouts, a seemingly rejuvenated Travis Etienne and an athletic QB still in his mid-20s. Although the Jags certainly weren't flawless last weekend (11 penalties), they still had little trouble dispatching the Panthers. If they start hot again (scored on four of their first five possessions), and the Bengals play to their reputation (Burrow is 1-4 as a pro in home openers), Cincinnati could suffer yet another September stunner."
The Jaguars still have a lot to prove in Liam Coen's first season as an NFL head coach. But if he can start his career 2-0, leading Jacksonville to a huge road upset, his team might be the new darlings of the league.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and keep track with all of the Jaguars' picks throughout the 2025 season.
Please let us know your thoughts on these picks when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.