Jaguars Lineman Makes All-Offseason Earners Team
The Jacksonville Jaguars splashed the cash in free agency as new General Manager James Gladstone hopes to bring the good times back to Duval County. One of the points of emphasis for Gladstone this offseason was to revamp the Jaguars interior offensive line, doing so in part with the signing of former Baltimore Raven Patrick Mekari.
Mekari, a former UDFA from Cal, hit free agency for the first time in his career, signing a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jaguars.
His deal saw him added to the NFL's All-Offseason team, a list of players who received the biggest and best deals in 2025.
"Two weeks into NFL free agency, the dollars are flying with many big stars breaking the bank." Wrote NFL Research. "Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase and Myles Garrett are among the players who inked lucrative extensions with their current teams."
"Meanwhile, DK Metcalf, Milton Williams and Dan Moore Jr. earned impressive contracts with new organizations."
"Eight contracts have been signed this offseason with an average-per-year (APY) of $30.0 million or higher, with Derek Stingley Jr.'s record extension the most recent new deal."
"As compiled by the NFL Research team, here are the 2025 NFL All-Offseason Teams comprised of the players who got the highest APY free-agent contracts or extensions at every position so far this offseason (as of March 21)"
Mekari's APY is $12.5 million which puts him as the fourth highest-paid guard and fifth highest-paid interior offensive lineman in 2025.
Green Bay's Aaron Banks had the best payday at an APY of $19.3 million, Chicago's Drew Dalman is at $14 million while his teammate Jonah Jackson is at $17.5 million, and Minnesota's Will Fries is at $17.5 million. Minnesota's Ryan Kelly is ranked sixth at $9 million.
As shown, teams are investing in their interior line, especially in the NFC North, and for good reason. Regardless if Florida has nicer weather than their northern counterparts come playoff time, teams need to be able to protect their QB and run the ball in order to win in the postseason.
Mekari was the Jaguars' big fish in free agency this year, and he is set to play a major role in 2025.
