Jaguars One of Only 2 Teams in This Draft Area
The Jacksonville Jaguars are certainly marching to the beat of their own drum this offseason.
After years of the Jaguars being a milquetoast franchise in terms of innovation and aggressiveness, the Jaguars are seemingly creating a new identity under head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
Not only are the Jaguars the only team to not currently have an internal unrestricted free agent re-sign this offseason, the Jaguars are also one of two NFL teams who, so far, do not have a reported top-30 meeting with a prospect before the NFL Draft, per CBS Sports.
The only other team to share that feature is the San Francisco 49ers. The Los Angeles Rams did not have a top-30 meeting reported until Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond announced this week he would be taking one with them.
A few things on this.
One, just because the Jaguars have not had a meeting reported yet does not mean that they do not plan to or that some aren't already scheduled. Frankly it doesn't even mean a top-30 visit hasn't already happened.
But what it does mean is that, so far, the Jaguars appear to be keeping things close to the vest. The Rams have been similar over the years, with head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead not having many reported top-30 visits in that span.
Last season, the Rams only had one top-30 visit reported. In 2023, they had two. In 2022, they had zero.
The draft is fewer than 30 days away and the Jaguars are set to have 10 selections. They will clearly lean on the rookie class, and there is still time left in the offseason for them to host prospects before they make any decisions.
But as of this writing, the Jaguars are one of the NFL's unique teams. We will see if it stays that way under their new leadership group.
"I think that, yeah, I have a fresh perspective, I'd say. A deep understanding of really the modern tools and mechanisms that are revolutionizing the sport," Gladstone said last month.
"The current mode of operation is in rhythm. The cadence is in place. My intent here through this initial spring is to really calibrate my own mode of operation to the current mode of operation, insert some specific efficiencies that will help me better understand our group's insights and perspectives, and then assess at the end of this spring what types of things we can roll out into the future. But we'll certainly put the pedal to the metal on a lot of advanced modes of operation.”
