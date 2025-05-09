Did Jaguars Do Enough to Improve the Offensive Line?
Coming into the offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars needed to improve both the depth and the current starters they had at center and right guard.
Offensive line was a key need for most of free agency and the pre-draft process. The need for an adequate front five was needed to not only protect franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence but to maintain efficiency in head coach Liam Coen’s offense.
As free agency began, the general manager James Gladstone and the Jaguars got to work. They signed starting center Robert Hainsey and right guard Patrick Mekari while also adding Chuma Edoga and Fred Johnson as depth acquisitions behind Ezra Cleveland and Walker Little, respectively. In the draft, they selected West Virginia guard Wyatt Milum and USC center Jonah Monheim as potential starters and current developmental pieces.
Gladstone and Coen made a concentrated effort at improving Jacksonville’s offensive line and it’s arguably better than it was a season ago. The only question is, did they do enough?
On paper, they have added experience and young talent for depth, especially in the interior. Replacing Mitch Morse and Brandon Scherff with Hainsey and Mekari was a great move on the Jaguars' part. However, the biggest concern I have are both tackle spots with Little and Anton Harrison.
One of former general manager Trent Baalke’s final moves was a long-term extension for Little, a premature move considering that he was average, at best, for most of the starts he made at left tackle.
Little is a former top high school recruit and has the physical tools to continue growing into a much better player. However, his inconsistencies leave some hesitations about the Jaguars viability to defend the quarterback’s blindside.
Harrison enters his third and most crucial season as a starter. He too has dealt with inconsistencies but the arrows are seemingly pointed upward after a strong end to the 2024 season. His Pro Football Focus grades, along with his overall play in pass protection and run blocking, have steadily improved– 53.0 rookie grade compared to a 64.2 overall grade last season is worth having hope of improvement this upcoming season.
The Jaguars did enough to improve their offensive line, for now. Again, the biggest questions lie with the performances of Harrison and Little this season. How they fare could determine that while Jacksonville did just enough to bolster themselves up front, they still have work to do.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the offensive line!
Please let us know your thoughts on the offensive line when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.