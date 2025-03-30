Jaguars' Potential Top Prospect Could Be Perfect Fit
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a lot of moving parts this offseason. The Jaguars have been making plenty of moves over the last couple of weeks to boost their roster. They want to get better for next season, and the change is a great thing for the franchise.
New head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone have had a plan since they came together in Jacksonville, and they have followed it tremendously. They want to beef up the offense in many different ways.
And if they are done making moves in free agency, they will turn their full attention to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars are in a unique position with the fifth overall pick in the draft. Well many teams are looking for quarterbacks the Jaguars have options on what to do with their first round pick.
The Jaguars can go with defensive or offense. They can even add another weapon for quarterback Trevor Lawrence to throw the ball to and play alongside receiver Brian Thomas Jr. If the Jaguars decide to go in the route of picking another receiver in the first round, their top prospect is Tetairoa McMillan out of the University of Arizona.
McMillan could be the perfect fit across from Brian Thomas Jr., giving the Jaguars two big-bodied receivers for Trevor Lawrence and Coen to work with.
McMillan has come under fire this week for clips from a previous interview, but that should not dissuade the Jaguars.
"I do not watch football," said NFL top receiver prospect Tetairoa McMillan. "I do not like watching film either. I do not ever need to watch it by myself because we go over film as a wide receiver group."
Despite this, McMillan still looks like the best receiver in the draft and should be the prime target for the Jaguars at No. 5. As long as the Jaguars do their homework on him and know he is committed to the grind, there should be no concerns.
Remember, people had similar concerns about Trevor Lawrence when he entered the league, and all of those proved to be wrong. McMillan is still the draft's top receiver and could be the perfect fit for the Jaguars at No. 5.
