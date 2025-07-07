Jaguars' Hines-Allen on What He's Seen From Travis Hunter
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be under a microscope for numerous reasons this upcoming season, one of them being how they will approach the deployment of sensational two-way rookie Travis Hunter.
The No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter has already stood out in a major way this offseason. He has impressed coaches like Liam Coen and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Hunter has also gained a great impression from veteran players on the roster, including eighth-year pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen, arguably the best player on the team.
In a recent interview on FOX Sports 1's 'SPEAK', Hines-Allen was asked about what he has seen from the former Heisman Trophy winner. He said he was excited for Hunter and what his impact could be this season.
"I’m excited for him. On the offensive side, we have BTJ (Brian Thomas Jr.), and on the defensive side of the ball, we have Tyson Campbell," Hines-Allen said. "I think Tyson is having his best offseason I’ve seen him have since he’s been here.
"We already have a guy like that at the cornerback position who can take away a No. 1 wide receiver, and that leaves Travis at a position where he can just go in and just play ball and get a lot of opportunities," Hines-Allen continued.
Hunter is slated to start at wide receiver for the Jaguars, but his high-end skill set at cornerback gives Jacksonville an advantage like no other team has had. The former Colorado Buffaloes superstar can be an impactful player in a rotational role in a secondary that has seen new additions this offseason.
"We also got a good secondary this year as well. We brought in a lot of key players, and I’m excited to play with them," Hines-Allen said. "I know our defensive coordinator (Anthony Campanile) is going to put them in positions to do good for us up front.
"We just got to get home, man."
Hines-Allen has only seen Hunter during team periods, but once training camp rolls around later this month, things will begin to pick up as Hunter will be able to showcase his talents in his comfort zone.
"The only time we see [Hunter] is during team periods. I think once we get into training camp, put the pads on, we can start to see what he can do," Hines-Allen said. "Everybody can do everything in just jerseys but when he can put the shoulder pads on and really get into that mindset, get into that 100-degree weather, you know what I mean?"
