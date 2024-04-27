2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars Draft LSU DL Maason Smith at No. 48
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their selection.
With the No. 48 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith.
Smith will now join Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris, Adam Gotsis, Tyler Lacy, and Jeremiah Ledbetter in the Jaguars' defensive line room under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Smith has a connection to the Jaguars' staff already, with inside linebackers coach Matt House serving as LSU's defensive coordinator over the last two years.
A former five-star recruit and the No. 20 prospect in the nation in the 2021 recruiting class, Smith appeared in nine games and started four as a true freshman. He earned Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American honors after 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, and four sacks.
After sustaining an ACL injury in the first week of the 2022 season, Smith returned in 2023 and started 12 games while recording 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two pass deflections.
There was a run on defensive tackles during the first-half of the second round, with Clemson's Ruke Orhorhoro being selected by the Atlanta Falcons at No. 35, following by Jer'Zhan Newton at No. 36, T'Vondre Sweat at No. 38, and Braden Fiske at No. 39.
The rest of the Jaguars selections are as follows.
- 3rd: No. 96
- 4th: No. 114, No. 116 (via NO)
- 5th: No. 153, No. 167 (via MIN)
- 6th: No. 212
- 7th: No. 236
The Jaguars have one pick in each of round three, six, and seven, with two selections in the fourth and fifth round.