2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars Select FSU CB Jarrian Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally landed their cornerback.
Picking at No. 96 in the third round, the Jaguars selected FSU cornerback Jarrian Jones -- their first Seminole drafted since Jalen Ramsey in 2016.
Jones appeared in 55 games and started 29 from 2019-2023, recording 96 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, 17 pass breakups, and five interceptions.
Jones led FSU in interceptions with three in 2023, being named All-ACC Honorable Mention.
In addition to Jones, the Jaguars have selected LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 and LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith at No. 48.
“Every draft takes on its own identity, this one was obviously slanted towards the offensive side. I think as you move further along here in the second round, you’re probably going to see a lot of defensive guys start to come off the board," Jaguars general manager Trent Baake said on Friday.
"It’s a need-based league right now, not that it always hasn’t been. I think there’s value in this second round, there’s going to be a lot of guys that come out of this second round that end up starting in the National Football League. I wouldn’t discount this day, it’s an important day for us and it's an important day for a lot of teams around the league.”
The rest of the Jaguars selections are as follows.
- 4th: No. 114, No. 116 (via NO)
- 5th: No. 153, No. 167 (via MIN)
- 6th: No. 212
- 7th: No. 236
The Jaguars have one pick in each of rounds six and seven, with two selections in the fourth and fifth round.