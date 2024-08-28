2024 Waiver Wire: Jaguars Awarded No Claims, Have No Players Claimed
After the first day of waiver wire moves, the Jacksonville Jaguars' initial 53-man roster remains the same as it did on Tuesday.
The Jaguars, who had the No. 17 spot in waiver priority, were awarded no players on waivers on Wednesday. This does not mean the Jaguars did or did not put in claims on players, but if they did then they were simply behind another team on the priority list.
"I think you're just trying to put the best 53 together. Sometimes you go heavy in certain areas; sometimes injuries play a part; sometimes availability plays a part," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Tuesday. "We just felt those were the best 53 for the time being. The roster is never done. We're going to keep looking, going to keep competing and putting guys in a position where they have to compete to keep their spots.”
As for the players the Jaguars moved on from on Tuesday, zero players were claimed on waivers by other teams.
“It's never easy. This is a tough day for all 32 clubs. You've invested so much time in these guys, right, in the development process," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday. "Like Trent said, it's not done. Obviously we get a chance to hopefully get some guys back on our practice roster and keep improving the roster.”
The Jaguars' 53-man roster could still change ahead of Week 1, but it appears the team will currently roll with the group they have now. This includes seven interior defensive linemen and 10 offensive linemen, numbers that Baalke said were earned.
“Well, I think you can never have enough bigs, number one, guys that can play. We felt really good about those 21 guys. Obviously well enough to keep all of them," Baalke said.
The Jaguars' next step is filling out their practice squad, with 14 of the 16 spots now already taken.
“Well, you sit here today, and you let a number of players go, and at the same time you want to communicate with them and the guys that you want back," Pederson said.
"But you’ve got 31 other teams we say all along that are looking at our roster too, as we're looking at others. Obviously, there is a plan in place. If we don't get the guys, we get the next guy. We'll fill out the practice roster with the best 16.”