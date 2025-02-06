2025 NFL Draft: 3 Prospects the Jaguars Could Target
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to revamp their defensive depth in the NFL Draft this spring. Their soon-to-be-named general manager will bestow the No. 5 overall selection with a chance to select a premium player on defense.
After finishing with one of the worst defenses in the league, Jacksonville must address their defensive depth at cornerback, safety and interior defensive line. Offensively, more running back depth and a potential No. 3 wide receiver should be in play in this year’s selection process while finding a new right guard or two will be high on the priority list in April.
Let’s take a look at three prospects that would make the most sense at positions of need.
Michigan CB Will Johnson
It has been odd to see the hype around Johnson subside over the last few weeks but it’s likely a symptom of prospect fatigue. Depending on how the top four selections play out, Johnson is a primer target for Jacksonville and one they would be hard to pass up if available at No. 5. The former All-American is arguably one of the best overall players in the draft, illustrating excellent technique in both man and zone coverage while displaying exceptional ball skills and underrated run support ability. Johnson offers a similar playing style to All-Pro corner Patrick Surtain II and nabbing someone like that would bolster the Jaguars secondary significantly.
Toledo iDL Darius Alexander
The Reese’s Senior Bowl presented an opportunity for fans and media to view some of the more hidden prospects in the 2025 draft thus far. After last week, Alexander became one of those and then some. His stock is on the rise and he now projects as a possible Top 75 selection in April. A member of Bruce Feldmen’s “Freak’s List” last summer, Alexander offers an abundance of power at the point of attack and the ability to generate a lot of disruption in the backfield as a pass rusher and run defender.
TCU WR Jack Bech
While this isn’t one of the biggest needs for the Jaguars, the chances of Gabe Davis returning this season don’t seem high. If that is the case, this offense needs a big-bodied receiver in the passing game. Brian Thomas Jr. and Christian Kirk can handle the workload but depth is crucial for this offense under head coach Liam Coen. Bech, a standout at the Senior Bowl, fits the mold to be a contributing No. 3 receiver in the offense, playing physical at the catch point and displaying an impressive route running arsenal and the use of physical prowess as a separator.
