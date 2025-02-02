2025 NFL Draft: Analyst Gives Jaguars Surprise Pick at No. 5
The 2025 NFL Draft is still a few months away, but that doesn't mean surprises aren't still on the horizon.
While the two most popular picks for the Jaguars during the early leg of the draft process have been Michigan Wolverines defenders Mason Graham and Will Johnson, NFL.com's Eric Edholm went in a different and surprising direction for the Jaguars at No. 5 -- Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
"We're still waiting to see who'll take the GM reins in Jacksonville, but I can imagine new head coach Liam Coen wanting to support Trevor Lawrence with a do-it-all threat at tight end, even if selecting Warren in the top five feels a tad rich to me," Edholm said.
Taking a tight end at No. 5 would certainly be bold. The highest a tight end has ever been drafted was when Kyle Pitts was drafted at No. 4 in 2021; overall, there have been 16 tight ends drafted in the top-10 in NFL history and only three in the top-5.
When it comes to pass-catchers, though, there seems to be a real chance Warren is the top-ranked pass-catcher in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jaguars could also have a hole on the roster at tight end depending on what the franchise does with Evan Engram.
The Jaguars will certainly have plenty of options entering April. Coen has already praised some of the current talent on the roster in names like Trevor Lawrence and Josh Hines-Allen, but he is also well aware of how many assets the Jaguars have to build the roster moving into the future.
“I think the leadership, first and foremost. You look at Josh Hines-Allen, the person, Trevor Lawrence the person, these guys have done unbelievable things throughout this community already. So we know and I know that I'm going to be going to work with unbelievable people, first and foremost," Coen said on Monday.
"And then you look at 20 draft picks over the next two years. You look at some of the players already currently on the roster that did some great things this year. Well, everybody needs a coach. Everybody needs a player. We need each other. And I am so looking forward to doing this collaboratively with them, with this staff. There's so many good pieces. You've got a rookie wide receiver that you can do a ton with. You've got two running backs you can do so many good things with. And a defense that, man, they can go; we've just got to put them in better positions to help them be successful, and I think we can do that. Special teams, what a shining spot for you guys this year. We've got to continue to do that and be special on special teams. There's so many good things about this roster. And like we mentioned before, the future, the next few years, that's truly what's exciting as well.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.