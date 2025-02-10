2025 NFL Draft: New Mock Has Jaguars Boosting Defense
The most important decision Liam Coen and his new Jacksonville Jaguars staff and front office have to make this offseason? What to do with the No. 5 pick.
"Hey, at the end of the day, man, we want to play physical defense. We want to play physical brand of football. We want to play good defense. We want to be sound on special teams, but we better go light that scoreboard up on offense," Coen said last week.
With the amount of needs the Jaguars have up and down the roster entering Coen's first year as head coach, there are certainly a wide array of options the Jaguars will have with the No. 5 pick. They could boost the secondary, reinforce either the offensive or defensive lines, or perhaps even find another weapon for Trevor Lawrence.
As such, it is fair to explore all outside perspectives when it comes to the Jaguars' top pick and how different voices think they should address the massive decision.
The latest projection to do so comes from Pro Football Network and ultimately has the Jaguars making a popular pick in Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham.
"The Jaguars have a glaring need at defensive line. They have consistently lacked toughness on defense, and the addition of Mason Graham fixes that from the jump," PFN said.
"Graham, a powerful interior defender with quickness off the snap and solid disruptive moves, has the skill set to be a perennial Pro Bowler and anchor of a defense. While his power in the trenches is evident to anyone who watches Graham, the difference-maker for him is his football IQ. New head coach Liam Coen also seems to be content enough with the offensive weapons enough to push those needs to later in the draft."
The Jaguars do have one key voice on the coaching staff that can help the franchise scout Graham, Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson and other top Michigan prospects: assistant linebackers coach Kevin Wilkins. Wilkins spent 2024 on the Wolverines' coaching staff as a lieutenant for Wink Martindale, and he can give the Jaguars the inside scoop on any Michigan prospect.
With that said, the Jaguars do have a bit of a logjam at defensive tackle with Arik Armstead, Maason Smith, DaVon Hamilton, and Jordan Jefferson. It is hard to pass on a player like Graham, but the Jaguars may feel confidant in their current group under a new scheme and coaching staff.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.