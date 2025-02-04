2025 NFL Draft: Who Do Jaguars Land in Expert's 2-Round Mock?
Sooner than later, the Jacksonville Jaguars and new head coach Liam Coen will have a potentially franchise-changing opportunity.
When the 2025 NFL Draft comes around, Coen and the Jaguars will be able to use the No. 5 pick to potentially make a statement and set the tone for the start of a new regime. But how exactly should they use the pick?
That, for now, is the million dollar question -- especially considering the Jaguars still need to make a general manager hire.
With that in mind, it is always a smart process to look at what evaluators, insiders and draft experts project to the Jaguars at various stages of the offseason.
The latest such mock draft comes from ESPN's Matt Miller, who uses his two-round mock to give the Jaguars help in two big areas.
With Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and Mason Graham all off the board by the time the Jaguars picked No. 5, Miller projected the Jaguars to use their selection on Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.
"While new coach Liam Coen has an offensive background and might want to beef up the O-line or add another pass catcher, Jacksonville has to find some defensive playmakers. It forced an NFL-worst nine turnovers in 2024, making Johnson -- who had two pick-sixes this past season -- the right selection here. He could line up opposite Tyson Campbell," Miller said.
"Scouts are all over the board with Johnson, though. Some think he's a lock as a top-five pick. Other are worried about his missed tackles, his questionable speed and the foot injury that limited him to six games this past season. He needs to run well at the combine, but I think he will -- and then solidify his stock in the top 10."
Johnson makes a lot of sense for the Jaguars. They badly need to upgrade the cornerback position after the 2024 seasone exposed their weakness. As for Johnson, he has frequently drawn comparisons to Patrick Surtain Jr. If he is even a fraction of Surtain, the Jaguars could hit a home run.
As for the Jaguars' second pick, Miller elected to boost the Jaguars' offensive line with Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson.
"The impending free agency of 33-year-old Brandon Scherff opens the door for the Jaguars to pick Jackson, who proved he's capable of playing tackle and guard during Ohio State's national championship run," Miller said.
