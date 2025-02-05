2025 NFL Draft: Who Do Jaguars Land in Pre-Super Bowl Mock?
The 2025 NFL Draft is a few short months away, but that doesn't mean the Jacksonville Jaguars shouldn't be preparing for all options on the table already.
And as things stand today, it sure seems like one of the Jaguars' best options with the No. 5 pick is Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. He looks like the top defensive back in the draft class, and the Jaguars clearly need to upgrade their pass defense.
As such, it is far from a surprise to see NFL.com's Lance Zierlein mock Johnson to the Jaguars at No. 5 overall.
"The Jaguars could address the defensive line here, but they have a major need at cornerback opposite Tyson Campbell. The Jags must get better on the back end if they are going to beat C.J. Stroud and the division-rival Texans," Zierlein said.
Johnson's blend of size, length and speed has frequently drawn himself comparisons to Denver Broncos cornerback and potential Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain. If Johnson develops into anywhere near the kind of player that Surtain has turned into for the Broncos over the last few years, then he would be a home run selection and have the potential to change the entire complexion of the Jaguars' defense.
It is clear the Jaguars are still going to add pieces to their defense under new head coach Liam Coen, and Johnson would be a logical addition.
"Yeah, I think we need to continue to get some pieces for sure. But I do think we need to play some of those guys in positions that they are more comfortable playing and then have had success in," Coen said last week.
"Yeah we got to stop the run. We talked about stopping the run. But what are our guys superpowers, and how do we play to those? While also continue to develop some of the things that we need to do in the run game, and stopping the run. You know, getting Armstead potentially back at the three-technique, and moving him in that position where he's most comfortable and disruptive. I saw it firsthand in multiple years in LA. And then, okay, how do we just continue to play to these guys' strengths? Like, that's what this has to be about."
