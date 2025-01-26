2025 NFL Draft: Who Does Expert Project to Jaguars at No. 5?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially under new management, which means the 2025 NFL Draft is a complete toss-up when it comes to what the Jaguars may do.
Holding the No. 5 pick, the Jaguars have a clear path to improvement and landing a potential difference-maker. And after a 4-13 season, the Jaguars have plenty of holes to fill up and down the roster.
So, where does that leave them in Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft?
The long-time draft expert had the likes of Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and Will Campbell go off the board in the first four picks of the draft. This left the Jaguars able to select Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5.
"Graham is one of the cleaner evaluations in the draft. He provides unbelievable quickness, balance and instincts," Jeremiah said.
Graham has been a popular selection for the Jaguars in mock drafts, even before the Jaguars fired former general manager Trent Baalke. Graham did not meet some of the physical traits Baalke has valued in the past, but that is now a moot point with the Jaguars set to restart at general manager.
Taking Graham at No. 5 would create a bit of a log-jam at defensive tackle for the Jaguars, especially with defensive lineman Arik Armstead committed to playing more snaps inside in 2025 after spending time on the edge last season.
"I'm gonna move back inside next year. That's gonna be my plan. That was what I wanted to do this season as well, too,” Armstead said. “There's situations that you have to deal with in this league. I’m gonna switch back inside, which was what I wanted to do this season, and I'm gonna be back playing to an elite player that I know I can be.”
The Jaguars also selected LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Smith was a healthy scratch for multiple weeks as a rookie, but he ended the season on a high note.
Still, the Jaguars need more difference-makers on defense and Graham projects as the clear No. 1 interior defensive lineman in the class. If the Jaguars want a front seven boost, he may be the best option.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.