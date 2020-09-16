SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

3 Jaguars Legends Crack List of Hall of Fame's 2021 Modern-Era Nominees

John Shipley

Arguably the three best players in Jacksonville Jaguars history got much-deserved recognition on Wednesday when the Pro Football Nominee announced its list of modern-era nominees for the 2021 class. 

130 modern-era players were named to the list, including former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli, running back Fred Taylor and wide receiver Jimmy Smith.

"The roster of nominees consists of 65 offensive players, 49 defensive players and 16 special teams players. The list of Modern-Era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and, from there, to 15 finalists in January," the Hall of Fame said.

Boselli was one of the NFL's truly elite tackles from 1995-2001, proving that the Jaguars first-ever draft pick was an absolute home run. He made the Pro Bowl in five of his first six seasons and was an All-Pro from 1997 through 1999. And despite only playing for half of the decade, he was placed on the NFL All-Decade team for the 1990s. 

Boselli was one of the finalists for the Hall of Fame class of 2020, but he has now been a finalist for four consecutive seasons without getting the support needed to be enshrined in Canton. Boselli is the only Jaguars player who has even been named a finalist for the Hall of Fame, so it continues to appear as if he is the Jaguars' current best chance to get into the Hall. 

As for Smith, the former elite receiver put up terrific production with Jaguars despite playing in an era before the passing game was featured as prominently as it is now. He is the NFL's 21st all-time leader in receiving yards with 12,287 yards. His 67 receiving touchdowns as a Jaguar is 34 more than the next player, and his 12,287 yards nearly double the Jaguar with the most yards after him. He made the Pro Bowl in every year from 1997-2001, and he continues to be known as one of the most overlooked and underappreciated receivers in league history. 

Taylor is one of the most, if not the most, underrated candidates for the hall of fame year in and year out. He has yet to get close to getting his gold jacket, buthis career with the Jaguars can't be glossed over. Taylor recorded 13,632 total yards and 70 touchdowns in his career, with the vast majority of those coming with Jacksonville during his 11 seasons. He is the all-time leading rusher in franchise history with 11,271 yards, more than 3,000 more than the back behind him.

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Jaguars Who Need to Improve vs. the Titans In Week 2

Which Jaguars players will have to step their game up in Nashville?

John Shipley

Will the Jaguars' Nashville Problem Rear it's Head Again This Season?

Can the Jaguars finally find a win in Nashville? The hope is an overturned roster can force one.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Wednesday Injury Report Features 2 Players Being Held Out

Aside from a few nicks here and there, the Jaguars are entering Week 2 with a healthy roster.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Gardner Minshew Nominated for AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Following a dominant Week 1 performance, Minshew Mania is back in full swing.

John Shipley

by

mike the hipppe

Jaguars' Win Over Colts Was Successful Proof of Doug Marrone's Plan For Rookies

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone wanted to give rookies of all classifications a chance to make the team and prove their worth in the Jags Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They did just that.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Week 1 Rookie Report: Team's Youthful Core Shows Up in Colts Win

How did each of Jacksonville's rookies play in Week 1? We review here.

John Shipley

Jaguars' First-Round Pick CJ Henderson Nominated For NFL Rookie of The Week

An award that was dominated by Gardner Minshew last season could soon be in the hands of one of his rookie teammates.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Laviska Shenault Becomes Only Rookie WR to Catch a Touchdown in Week 1

Jacksonville's second-round draft pick is the only rookie wideout to have caught a touchdown in the season's first week of games.

John Shipley

Why Was Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook Inactive in Week 1?

Doug Marrone explained on Monday that Dede Westbrook is still coming back from an injury he sustained in training camp.

John Shipley

5 Observations From the Jaguars 27-20 Victory Over the Colts in Week 1

What are our biggest takeaways from the Jaguars' Week 1 upset victory over the Colts?

John Shipley