3 Jaguars Storylines Following Loss Bears Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Chicago Bears on Sunday in London, dropping the team to a woeful 1-5 on the season.
The Jaguars have struggled in nearly every aspect this season, and it continued across the pond when Jacksonville looked more like the team from their 0-4 start than their win last week against the Indianapolis Colts.
Jacksonville got a strong start against the Bears, jumping out to a slight lead early. However, the Bears quickly figured the Jaguars out and built a 14-3 halftime lead. The Bears would never look back, beating the Jaguars by nearly three scores. Below are a few of the most pressing storylines surrounding the Jaguars following their disappointing performance against the Bears.
Doug Pederson's Future with the Team
The Jaguars are 1-5 this season and have lost 10 of their last 12 regular-season games dating back to last season. They hired a new defensive coordinator and made numerous additions to the roster this season, expecting different results than they got last season. This season's Jaguars look eerily similar to last year's Jaguars, which is not a good thing.
Starting out 1-5 after making the type of changes the Jaguars made this offseason is unacceptable, and there is only one person who should shoulder most of that blame. The Jaguars are another loss or two away from potentially firing Pederson.
Jaguars' Offense Still in a Rut
The Jaguars offense has been inept for most of the season. Outside of last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars offense has been unable to score points at a dependable rate. The Jaguars have averaged roughly 19 points per game through five games this season. That number will go down after scoring only 16 points against the Bears on Sunday.
Jacksonville ran the ball for 68 yards after averaging over 100 rushing yards per game entering Sunday's game. The Jaguars have only scored over 21 points once this season, which perfectly sums up arguably one of the unit's most significant issues.
Defense Still Looks Lost
Many of the injuries the Jaguars have sustained this season have come on the defensive side of the ball. The unit has been without some of its best players at different points this season. Still, their defense has looked completely lost on the field at times. While it is understandable to have a difference in play when injuries occur, it should not be as big of a drop-off as it has been for the Jaguars this season.
Jacksonville's defense started the season with the potential to be respectable, but through five games, the unit has allowed roughly 29 points per game. That is the third most points per game in the league through five games and does not count the 35 points they just gave up to the Bears. The Jaguars must find a way to at least appear competent on the defensive side of the ball moving forward.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE