3 Observations on Jaguars Potential Interest in Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly held a big interview this week, speaking in-person with former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman earlier this week, but what could it actually mean for the Jaguars and their future?

News of Spielman's introduction into the Jaguars' offseason process was the latest shock in what has been an incalculable last few weeks. Spielman, who was just fired three weeks ago after a decade leading the Vikings' front office, could bring a level of relationship-building skills and respect the Jaguars have badly missed in the front office, but how did it get to this point?

From what the interest could mean for Trent Baalke to its impact on the coaching search and more, we break it down below.

Working out the potential power dynamics at play with Rick Spielman, including Baalke's fate

Any scenario in which Rick Spielman takes a role with the Jaguars is unlikely to be one that has him operating under Trent Baalke, at least in my opinion. That is just a guess, but I do not think Baalke has the type of respect at this point to have a respected front office executive like Spielman under him as a No. 2. As such, I think Spielman would essentially be in an executive vice president role similar to Tom Coughlin's from 2017-2019, with him overseeing day-to-day operations and answer to Khan while the head coach and general manager answer to him.

The Jaguars have shown a willingness to have this set-up before. If anything, the Coughlin hire and Baalke's strange stay as general manager over the last few weeks have shown us just how much Khan values having a football voice at the top of the organization he can communicate with. Someone he trusts to be his eyes and ears. Spielman has that kind of influence thanks to a decade with the Vikings that left him as one of the most respected general managers in the NFL.

As such, I would expect Spielman to ultimately be Baalke's boss if he is indeed hired. This could save Khan from having to make the obvious but evidently difficult decision to relieve Baalke, pushing that duty onto Spielman, but it could also give Baalke a chance to stay in the organization while not being the shot-caller. Coaches were unlikely to come to Jacksonville to work for Baalke, but working for Spielman while Baalke is just in the building is likely a different story altogether.

My gut feeling and guess is Spielman is looked at as an EVP who can take pressure off Khan and give the Jaguars a better hope of finding a head coach, since it has become clear most coaches don't want to come near Baalke. It would also enable Baalke to remain with the franchise, which has clearly been Khan's preference from the start. I do not think this impacts Baalke's chances of being fired, but I do think Spielman would greatly change the power dynamic.

Spielman could mean good news for Doug Pederson

I ultimately think Rick Spielman landing a spot with the Jaguars could mean good news for Doug Pederson as opposed to good news for Byron Leftwich. While I do think it is clear the Jaguars at least had intentions of making Leftwich the coach at one point, I do not think the addition of Spielman is one that works in Leftwich's favor. Spielman likely would prefer an offensive-minded coach after the Zimmer fallout, but I do wonder if Leftwich would want to come to Jacksonville without Adrian Wilson in the building and with Trent Baalke still in it.

As such, I think it is more likely the Jaguars hit a roadblock after the Leftwich snag and have since reconsidered other candidates, such as Pederson. These candidates are also unlikely to be Baalke fans, but the Jaguars could now sell them on Spielman as an ally and potential buffer to any Baalke influence and impact. Considering Spielman and Pederson share the same agent, I do not think it is implausible for Pederson and Spielman to be a package deal of sorts.

If the Jaguars were to hire Spielman to be Baalke's boss and essentially strip him of his authority, the question would be why weren't the Jaguars and Shad Khan willing to do the same for Wilson and Leftwich? I think Leftwich is among the best coaching candidates in this entire cycle and that Wilson is a future general manager in the not-so-distant future, but I do have a theory why Khan and the Jaguars could be more interested in a Spielman/Pederson pairing than a Leftwich/Wilson one.

That theory boils down to one sole factor: experience. While we see teams go with first-year head coach and general manager pairings every single season, Pederson and Spielman are two options that could wipe clear any concerns about a learning curve. Considering the Urban Meyer failure, it makes sense why the Jaguars would want to go with experience. And considering Pederson is a former Super Bowl-winning head coach and Spielman has been a general manager for a decade, it is clear they have the edge over Leftwich and Wilson in this regard.

Why has it taken so long in the process to get a name like Rick Spielman involved?

The Jaguars' season ended 23 days ago, while Spielman has been a free agent for the past 22 days. It would make sense why talks between him and the Jaguars didn't heat up until now considering that is a short time span for him to mull his options after his firing, but the turnaround still doesn't explain the Jaguars' process.

If the Jaguars want to make Spielman an EVP and give him considerable power within the franchise, then why didn't they have him on board during any single part of their month-long coaching search? Surely he would have input on coaches, while his presence would have also changed the dynamics with Baalke that have clearly been at play. Spielman would be a terrific hire for the Jaguars, I just wonder why he hasn't entered the picture before now.