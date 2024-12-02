3 Observations on the Jaguars' Big Move at Left Tackle
The Jacksonville Jaguars started Sunday morning off with a big move, announcing a three-year extension for left tackle Walker Little.
The move to keep Little as the long-term left tackle was, well, a long time coming. After several years of the 2021 second-rounder going in and out of the starting lineup, Little has played at a high level in 2024 as the starter left tackle for the second half of the season.
So, what do we make of the Little extension? We break it down below.
Jaguars finally do right by Little
After almost four seasons, the Jaguars finally did right by Little. Little has had an odd career up to this point due to the Jaguars' never-ending carousel of "will he, won't he" when it comes to Little's place as left tackle. It seemed clear when the Jaguars first drafted Little that he would replace Cam Robinson after 2021, but the Jaguars instead extended Robinson.
The surprising extension for Robinson led to the Jaguars having an embarassment of riches at offensive tackle, but it also created an odd dynamic for Little's development. In the years since he was drafted, he has came in and out of the starting lineup at left tackle, played left guard, and competed for a job at right tackle. Now, the Jaguars have finally made the smart move for Little and his development as a core piece of the team.
Little's deal will change mock drafts in a big way
Say goodbye to Will Campbell and Kelvin Banks. With Little now under contract for the next three seasons and with Anton Harrison on a rookie deal at right tackle, the Jaguars can officially remove offensive tackle from their list of top needs entering the 2025 offseason. This means no more mocks with the Jaguars opting for an offensive tackle, which was a popular projection for quite some time.
As things stand today, cornerback looks like the most obvious 2025 need. Expect to see a healthy mix of Travis Hunter and Will Johnson to the Jaguars in mock drafts moving forward, whether that be at No. 1 overall or at a different spot in the top-5. Defensive tackle Mason Graham is another name that makes sense from a fit and need perspective.
The Jaguars needed to make this move regardless of who the GM is or will be
There was plenty of hoopla from Jaguars fans in the wake of the Little news, primarily when it came to what the move means for general manager Trent Baalke. To many fans, Baalke spending the team's future cap and making decisions for the franchise's future indicated that he is a safe bet to stay past 2024.
While that may or may not be true (only Shad Khan really knows), this move doesn't feel like one that moves that needle much. Little is barely in the top-15 in average annual value among left tackles, so it isn't like Baalke made some kind of massive investment. Simply put, the Jaguars needed to ensure they weren't entering 2025 looking for a left tackle. Even if Baalke was fired weeks ago, this move would have had to been made.
