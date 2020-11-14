3 Offensive Keys as Jaguars Prepare a Balanced Attack For Packers

As the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) prepare to face the Green Bay Packers (6-2) on Sunday, eyes will understandably be on Aaron Rodgers versus the Jaguars defense. But the other side of the ball presents a fairly even matchup with an interesting quarterback storyline of its own.

After throwing for 304 yards versus the Houston Texans (a franchise record for a passer in his rookie debut) Jake Luton leads an offense averaging 350.5 yards per game into Lamebau Field. There they’ll meet a Packers defense allowing an average of 345.5 yards per game.

So in what ways can Jacksonville and Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden take advantage? With these three offensive keys.

Help Luton See the Whole Field

One of the attributes Gruden and Head Coach Doug Marrone boasted about Luton before his first start was his vision. The Oregon State native went 26-38 in his debut and 2-5 for 100 yards (and a touchdown) on throws of 20 or more yards. Now the competition will take a steep jump upwards with a group that Gruden points out is constantly flipping defense on its head.

"They have good pass rush. They do multiple things in the secondary, coverage wise. They move people around and they rush little guys, they drop big guys. From a pass protection standpoint, we have to make sure we’re playing with our eyes and understand who’s coming and who’s not coming, so that’s the important thing.”

Luton received baptism by fire in his first game, facing JJ Watt (99). Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

As Luton becomes more and more comfortable within the offense and with his receivers, the goal is to cut down on reaction time. That can only happen though, according to Gruden, with a plan that allows him to see the entire field.

“Coverage wise, it’ll be important for our quarterback to see the different types of coverage. They roll one side, they’ll double somebody, they’ll bring the safety out in the middle of the field and play lurk. They’ll do a lot of different things that can confuse a young quarterback, so we’ll have to get a good plan together and Jake [Luton] will have to see the coverages and then obviously our receivers have to win in some of these man coverages they play. It’ll be a great challenge for all of us. They’re a good football team without a doubt.”

Chark vs. DB...Any DB

Normally the plan would be for the Jaguars best wide receiver—DJ Chark—to be matched up against the Packers No. 1 corner, Jaire Alexander. As of the last injury report of the weekend, Alexander is considered “doubtful” while still in concussion protocol.

If Alexander isn’t playing, the Packers would typically turn to Kevin King as their top corner. King was listed on the Friday injury report however as questionable with a quad injury.

No matter who he is facing though, Chark—who had his best game of the season on Sunday with 146 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions—is the safety blanket over the top for the big-armed Luton and how the Packers choose to play him could determine how the day goes for the offense.

“I’m excited,” expressed Chark.

"I’m excited to see what plans they have. Do they have any wrinkles? Do shade the safety? Do they just let them be on the island? However, it may be, I have confidence in [Offensive Coordinator] Coach Gruden in putting me in the best positions and I just have to go out there and execute.”

Be Physical

The Packers are just shy of being in the top third of the league in run defense, but not by much, allowing 111 yards per game on the ground. But as the Jaguars offensive line has progressed, so has rookie running back James Robinson, averaging 4.4 yards per touch. That will come in handy on Sunday. When facing one of the oldest and most classic teams in the league, the Jaguars know they must be prepared to play an old school kind of ball.

“I think a physical brand of football. I think that’s kind of what they pride themselves in,” said Luton.

“They’re a physical football team and watching them on tape, I think they’re pretty solid all over the place. I don’t think they have a glaring weakness. I think they have a good front seven, good DB’s [defensive backs] and they’re going to try to bring it to you. They’re going to try be physical, so we’re going to try to do the same thing. We’re going to go up there and play physical football and implement the run game and try to have some success in the pass game where we can find it, but I think physicality is kind of the name of the game this week.”