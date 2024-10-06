3 Reasons Jaguars Will Find Their First Victory
The first home game Doug Pederson ever coached for the Jacksonville Jaguars came against the same team Pederson is hoping to use to snap a dire losing streak -- the Indianapolis Colts.
Pederson's first-ever win with the Jaguars was a dominant 24-0 victory over Frank Reich and Matt Ryan in 2022. A lot has changed since then, with the Colts now fielding a new roster, new quarterback, and new head coach.
But history is on the Jaguars' side as they look to end their 0-4 skid. For that reason, and others, we think the Jaguars have as good of a chance as any to find their first win of the season.
So, why do we think the Jaguars will beat the Colts?
Jaguars recent history vs. Colts
The Colts have lost every year in Jacksonville for almost a decade now. The 2020 Jaguars' only win of the season came against the Colts at home. The 2021 Jaguars beat the Colts in the final week of the season to keep them out of the playoffs.
And the 2022 and 2023 Jaguars have dominated the Colts in back-to-back matchups in Jacksonville.
This isn't just a random streak. Colts players themselves have talked endlessly about their inability to win in Jacksonville in recent years.
And this time around, the Jaguars have a quarterback, head coach, and offensive scheme that has proven success against the Colts' defense and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
Colts' injury woes
The Jaguars have certainly dealt with their fair share of injuries this season. Two of their three best defenders are on injured reserve in Tyson Campbell and Foyesade Oluokun. Evan Engram and Darnell Savage have not played since Week 1.
And Devin Lloyd, Jarrian Jones, and Josh Hines-Allen have all missed snaps at one point or another due to injures. But the Jaguars are looking like they are at least inching closer to full health with the returns of Lloyd and Savage this week.
As for the Colts, they will be without arguably their top cornerback against one of the NFL's top young receivers in Brian Thomas Jr. They will also be missing Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, and Jonathan Taylor, while Anthony Richardson and Ryan Kelly are questionable.
The Colts are one of the NFL's most banged-up teams right now, and the Jaguars are catching them at the right time.
The week the Jaguars had
Oftentimes when a team falls on hard times and extended losing streaks, there can be a sense of tension inside the building and on the practice field. This is when fingers are normally pointed, whether among the coaching staff, locker room, or front office.
But to the Jaguars' credit, it appears the locker room is far from splintering after their 0-4 start.
The vibe we picked up on inside the Miller Electric Center this week was one of solidarity and a united front, not one of a team that is tight entering the game and is splintering at the seams. I have covered teams like that before (see, 2021).
This team isn't close to that point. An early-week report that Pederson had lost the locker room was strongly denied in the locker room and there is a possibility the Jaguars could use it to get even closer.
