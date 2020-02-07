JaguarReport
5 Free Agent Defensive Tackles the Jaguars Could Bolster the Defense With

John Shipley

It is clear moving into the 2020 offseason that the Jacksonville Jaguars need to invest in the interior defensive line in some facet. Whether it is adding a young and developing defensive tackle in the NFL Draft or finding a veteran to fill a run-stuffing role, a move should be expected to be made. 

2018 first-round pick Taven Bryan improved in 2019 but still failed to make a large impact, while the loss of starting nose tackle Marcell Dareus after a core muscle injury in Week 7 left a massive void in the middle of the defense. As a result, the Jaguars finished the season with the second-most rushing touchdowns allowed (23) and the second-highest rushing yards per carry average (5.1). 

While the Jaguars could decide to use one of their premium 2020 draft picks on a defensive tackle, such as Auburn's Derrick Brown or South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw. Or they could instead turn to a veteran lineman, signing one of the several who is set to hit the free agent market this March. 

With a deep free agent crop at the position, and a clear need on Jacksonville's roster, who are some veteran defensive tackles the Jaguars could pursue to upgrade the defense?

D.J. Reader

Houston Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader has developed into one of the best nose tackles in the NFL in recent years, becoming a staple in the middle of the Texans' 3-4 defense. Reader (6-foot-3, 347-pounds) has been pointed out by Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone in the past as one of the more disruptive interior defenders the Jaguars play, and Marrone would undoubtedly be happy with adding a player of Reader's caliber to the middle of his defense. Reader recorded 2.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits last season, the most productive year of his career.

Michael Pierce

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce has been a consistently solid run-defender throughout his career, using strength and his massive base (6-foot-0, 340-pounds) to clog running lanes. He isn't much of a pass-rusher, recording only 3.5 sacks in four seasons, and 0.5 sacks in 2019, but the Jaguars wouldn't need him to be. He would simply need to step into Dareus' role, with players like Bryan and Calais Campbell providing the interior pass-rush.

Christian Covington

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Christian Covington has been an underrated player throughout his career, and the former Houston Texans sixth-round draft selection has now played in both a 3-4 and 4-3 schemes thanks to his season Dallas. Covington (6-foot-2, 305-pounds) can provide more of an interior pass-rush on base downs (8.5 career sacks), while still providing solid run-stopping ability (4 tackles for loss in rotational role in 2019).

Andrew Billings

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Andrew Billings (6-1, 328-pounds) didn't play as a rookie after being selected in the fourth-round in 2016 due to a torn meniscus injury before the season began. But over the next three seasons, he became a solid interior lineman due to his strength and his role in the Bengals' 4-3 defense. Recording 3.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in three seasons, Billings still has room to improve, but he will be only 25 during the 2020 season and could be a good schematic fit.

Jordan Phillips

A second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2015, Jordan Phillips found his most success in Buffalo and Sean McDermott's 4-3 defense. Phillips is a large presence in the middle (6-6, 341-pounds) and flashed strong pass-rush ability in 2019, the best season of his career. He recorded 9.5 sacks, more than the 5.5 he recorded in Miami, and also totaled 13 tackles for loss. He could be a riskier option than the others due to having such a dramatic spike in production in one year, but he has the traits, size, and schematic fit to make sense for Jacksonville.

