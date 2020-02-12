5 Free Agent Safeties the Jaguars Could Consider to Strengthen Secondary

The Jacksonville Jaguars likely won't be able to throw money around in free agency like in past offseasons led by general manager Dave Caldwell, but that doesn't mean the team should stand pat in March.

One position group the Jaguars could potentially look to add a veteran free agent to could be safety, with Jacksonville's lack of depth at the position causing major issues in 2019. While Caldwell is unlikely to pursue safeties who could break the bank, such as Anthony Harris and Justin Simmons, there is still a deep group of veteran safeties that could bolster Jacksonville's secondary.

Ronnie Harrison is entrenched as a starter following a strong sophomore season (70 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, nine pass deflections), but the cupboard is a bit bare behind him and suffered when he missed time with injury. Jarrod Wilson started opposite Harrison and played every defensive snap in 2019, but he was more up-and-down than Harrison (73 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, four pass deflections).

While Wilson was a constant fixture in the Jaguars' defense in 2019, the safeties who played alongside him while Harrison dealt with a concussion during the second half of the season played at replacement level. Cody Davis is merely a special teams player, while fellow special teams ace Andrew Wingard looked overwhelmed as a starter.

If Jacksonville wants to upgrade from Wilson and in turn upgrade their third safety spot by slotting Wilson into it, which veterans could they pursue to achieve this goal? There are a few we have identified who make sense.

Damarious Randall

A first-round selection by Green Bay in 2015, Damarious Randall has spent the last two seasons in Cleveland but the relationship between him and the Browns fell apart as Freddie Kitchen's flameout as head coach progressed. He had a down year in 2019 (11 games, zero turnovers forced), but his play in 2018 indicates the veteran safety, who will be 28 for the 2020 season, can still boost a defense. In his first year with the Browns, Randall recorded four interceptions and one fumble recovery, his second consecutive year with four interceptions. He still has a lot of untapped potential that wasn't fulfilled in Cleveland, so he may not cost as much as one thought he would have a few years ago.

Tre Boston

A journeyman free safety, Tre Boston is one of the more underrated roaming safeties in the NFL. Boston, who will be 28 during the 2020 season, has 14 interceptions over his six-year career, including 11 in the last three seasons. He has played in three different schemes in the last three seasons (Chargers, Cardinals, Panthers), so he has experience with multiple defenses and with 60 games started in his career, he would bring a veteran prescence along with his ball skills.

Tavon Wilson

A former New England Patriots depth player who found a starting role in Detroit in the last four seasons, Tavon Wilson is a low-risk, low-reward option who could provide stability whether as a starter or as the No. 3 safety. He appeared in 56 games for the Lions, starting in 39, and recorded three interceptions, nine pass deflections, and one forced fumble. He is much more of a strong safety than free safety, so his fit would be a tad bit redundant with Harrison in the fold, but he would be an upgrade over Davis and Wingard.

Von Bell

Another safety who is more of an in the box player that thrives against the run and as a blitzer, Von Bell would be a younger option than Wilson and has considerably more upside. Ball has been a staple in Saints defense since New Orleans selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, appearing in 61 games and starting 45. He only has one career interception (recorded in 2019), but he has made an impact everywhere else, notching seven forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, eight sacks, and 14 tackles for loss. He could give the Jaguars a physical safety duo with Harrison, but they would need to be confident in their deep coverage abilities.

Rodney McLeod

Rodney McLeod will be in his ninth season in 2020 and will be 30 during the season, but the veteran makes sense as a short-term option for a team that needs to win now like the Jaguars do. A key member of the Philidelphia Eagles the last four seasons, McLeod has been a turnover generating machine in his career (13 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries) and the only thing that has really held him back has been the injuries he sustained in 2018. He isn't the top safety he once was, but he can still play a high level and would boost the Jaguars' defense with his playmaking ability and veteran experience.