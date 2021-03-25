5 Players Who Make Sense for the Jaguars in the Second Wave of Free Agency

The Jaguars have already added one player in the second wave of free agency in C.J. Beathard. If they want to sign any additional players, these are five who make sense.

The first wave of free agency is over and the second wave has officially started. Marquee players such as Richard Sherman and Jadeveon Clowney are still looking for landing spots, while teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for more ways to improve their roster before April's draft.

The Jaguars were busy during the first week of free agency, signing 11 players and trading for Malcom Brown. They finally dipped their toes into the waters of the second tier of free agents this week as well when they signed veteran quarterback C.J. Beathard on Wednesday.

Could other players follow Beathard as late additions to the Jaguars? It remains to be seen just how active the Jaguars will be in free agency over the next month, but there are a few players who would make sense as potential additions if they are open to the idea of signing more players. Here are five we believe make the most sense.

EDGE Justin Houston

Justin Houston is 32-years-old and is certainly on the back end of his career, but it is doubtful there is a player left in free agency who could be as impactful to the Jaguars as the 10th-year veteran pass-rusher. Houston, who knows Jaguars defensive assistant Bob Sutton well from their days together in Kansas City, likely wouldn't cost a sizeable deal and he is still a very capable pass-rusher.

The Jaguars clearly like their current edge players in Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson -- the only player they added in free agency who could compete with either for snaps is rotational defensive end Jihad Ward. As a result, the Jaguars badly need to add some more depth to their pass-rush. They are one injury away from once again being one-dimensional and limited in terms of bringing pressure off the edge, but adding Houston would solve that. He has 19 sacks and 30 quarterback hits in the last two seasons and has recorded at least eight sacks in every season since 2017. Adding him wouldn't take away snaps from Allen or Chaisson, but would instead give the Jaguars a solid insurance option who can also serve as a leader for the team's younger defenders.

RB Duke Johnson

The Jaguars already added one former Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns running back this offseason in Carlos Hyde, but it Duke Johnson who is the best fit for the team's needs. Hyde is built more so in the same mold as James Robinson; a tough, gritty runner who can get the hard yards in between the tackles and create yards after contact. Johnson, meanwhile, is the perfect type of receiving and change of pace back the Jaguars currently don't have on their roster.

Since Johnson entered the NFL in 2015, only one running back (James White) has more receiving yards, only three have more catches, only two have been targeted more, and only six have caught more touchdowns. Among all running backs with at least one target in that span, Johnson ranks top-10 in yards per target and top-13 in yards per catch. If the Jaguars want another veteran running back but one who complements Robinson's skill set better than Hydes, then Johnson is a sensible solution.

CB Brian Poole

The Jaguars bolstered their secondary with the additions of cornerback Shaquill Griffin and safety Rayshawn Jenkins in free agency, as well as the re-signings of Sidney Jones and Tre Herndon. All in all, the Jaguars' cornerback room is shaping up nicely in terms of depth on the outside and Jones and Herndon have the ability to play in the slot. Despite all of this, the Jaguars would likely be smart to look to add another veteran slot cornerback considering the loss of D.J. Hayden to free agency and the overall youth of the cornerback room.

Brian Poole is the best nickel cornerback left on the market, even if he played in just nine games last season. He is a good scheme fit who has produced high-quality play for good value in recent seasons, so bringing him to training camp would at least be a logical move. In 70 career regular season games, he has recorded seven interceptions, 31 pass deflections, six sacks, 17 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries.

OT Dennis Kelly

The Jaguars appear committed to returning the same starting five offensive lineman from last season (and the season before). With this in mind, it would still be wise of them to consider looking at veteran offensive tackles who can provide depth and insurance options for either tackle spot while they build the roster up in the short-term. Cam Robinson and Jawaan Taylor are locked in as starters, but it can never hurt to have experience behind them in the event another option is needed.

Kelly started 16 games at right tackle for the Titans last season and started 32 games as their swing tackle over the last five seasons. He is better as a backup than he is a starter but he is likely one of the better swing tackles in the NFL when at the top of his game. At 31, he would also be the most experienced and seasoned tackle on the roster by far.

TE Darren Fells

It is no secret that the Jaguars' tight end room is a mess entering the end of March. Yes, they added a mauling blocker in Chris Manhertz and returned a solid depth piece in James O'Shaughnessy, but they badly need a tight end with a proven record of production in the passing game. The best tight end left on the market and probably the only one who can still make some kind of impact as a pass-catcher, Darren Fells is the only tight end the Jaguars should look to sign as a free agent before the draft. There is the Darrell Bevell connection to Jesse James, but Fells is a better option.

Fells wouldn't really do much to change the outlook of the Jaguars' tight end room considering his age (35 in Week 1) and the fact he saw just 28 targets in 16 games last season, but he still adds some value. His size at 6-foot-7 does give him an advantage in the red zone and he has caught 11 touchdowns on just 55 receptions in the last two seasons.