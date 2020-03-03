5 Questions the Jaguars Must Ask Themselves Before Free Agency Begins

The Jacksonville Jaguars' roster is likely set to undergo a lot of turnover in the coming weeks as the team's brass tries to reshape the roster and turn it into a winning squad in 2020. Whether it is adding free agents or cutting ties with current players, the Jaguars will be a team of change this offseason.

And with the Mar. 18 free agency period quickly approaching, the Jaguars will soon need to prioritize exactly how they want to change. Whether it is on the offensive or defensive side of the ball, the Jaguars have a number of pressing questions they will need to address one way or another.

Following a 6-10 season in 2019, and a 5-11 season in 2018, head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell have each been given firm mandates to win in 2020. What would constitute as a successful season to owner Shad Khan hasn't been disclosed, but it is clear the Jaguars will need to improve. And to improve, they will need to make prudent decisions before, and during, the upcoming free agency period.

To ensure the Jaguars maximize free agency, the team needs to do some self-scouting and reflect on a few of the question marks surrounding the roster. In preparation for Mar. 18, we have identified what we believe are the five most pressing questions the Jaguars have to ask themselves before free agency.

So, what kind of things will Caldwell and Marrone have to reflect on over the next two weeks? We picked five topics to consider.

1) What kind of compensation can they get for Yannick Ngakoue?

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is one of the three to four best players on the Jaguars' roster, but it is clear that he is on borrowed time in Jacksonville. Within minutes of Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting the Jaguars planned to use the $19.3 million franchise tag on the 24-year old pass-rusher, Ngakoue let it be known that he doesn't foresee a future for himself in Jacksonville.

While Ngakoue's reluctance to play in Jacksonville won't change the Jaguars' plans to franchise tag him, it does change how they have to approach the offseason. Instead of considering Ngakoue a part of the roster for 2020, it is much more probable they will have to gauge his trade market. The Jaguars will have to ask themselves what kind of compensation they would be willing to take for the loss of Ngakoue and what kind of deals on the table are worth giving energy to. Setting a price on the talented and productive pass-rusher will be key moving forward.

2) Is the veteran tight end market worth investing in?

Jacksonville's tight end position was among the least productive position groups in the NFL in 2019, so it isn't far-fetched to think the Jaguars could be looking to add to the position in free agency. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer suggested the possibility this week, and it makes sense with a number of veterans such as Austin Hooper and Eric Ebron set to be free to sign with any team.

What the Jaguars will have to ask themselves though is if any tight end is worth paying considering the team's tight cap space. With the Jaguars set to place the $19.3 million franchise tag on Ngakoue, they will be limited in what moves they can make in free agency. Would they want to make one of their few moves a tight end signing, or instead opt to add a younger, cheaper option in April? Jacksonville will have to figure out the answer to this question sooner than later.

3) Which current veterans are staying and which are going?

With the Jaguars currently having near $23 million in cap space, the team will have to clearly make some serious moves financially to be able to participate in free agency. Ngakoues' franchise tag will take up a large chunk of the team's current cap space, and then they obviously need to clear room to sign the 2020 draft class to rookie deals.

Because of this, the Jaguars will have to ask themselves which high-priced veterans will remain on the roster and which will have to become cap-casualties. A few players, such as wide receiver Marqise Lee, wouldn't require the Jaguars to address another hole on the roster if released, but others like cornerback A.J. Bouye could. The Jaguars will have to balance creating holes vs. creating cap space, and how their current veterans fit in their future plans.

4) Does Jay Gruden's scheme require the Jaguars to add a pass-catching running back?

With new offensive coordinator Jay Gruden in the fold, the Jaguars will have to assess how their current roster meshes with the scheme Gruden intends to run. A big part of this puzzle will be the running back position, considering Gruden's past tendency to have at least one change of pace back on his roster. In Washington, it was Chris Thompson. In Cincinnati, it was Giovani Bernard. In Jacksonville? Undetermined.

Leonard Fournette caught 76 passes for 522 yards in 2019, but the Jaguars could always be seeking a more dynamic pass-catching threat to function in Gruden's offense. Ryquell Armstead was also a solid receiving back out of the backfield in 2019, but he is similar to Fournette in terms of there is a limit on his overall speed. Whether the Jaguars are comfortable with Fournette, Armstead, of even Devine Ozigbo as Gruden's pass-catching running back will be a key question for Caldwell heading into 2020.

5) Will Marcell Dareus be back?

The Jaguars declined to exercise defensive tackle Marcell Dareus' massive 2020 team option last week for obvious reasons. The move created cleared nearly $20 million in cap space, but it also created a hole on the Jaguars' roster that will need to be addressed one way or another.

The Jaguars could opt to sign a veteran nose tackle or even draft one with one of their early picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, but how they attack the position will hinge on if the Jaguars decide to bring Dareus back on a new contract. He has been a key part of the run defense for the past three seasons, so it would make sense for the Jaguars to want him to return in some fashion. If he does come back, it would shift the Jaguars' priorities for the offseason in a big way.