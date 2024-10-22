5 Remaining Teams the Jaguars Have a Chance of Beating
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-5 and searching for wins. After beating the New England Patriots, the Jaguars still have a chance to slowly but surely turn their season around. Here are the remaining games they are most likely to win.
On the Road Against the Tennessee Titans
The Jaguars face the Titans for the first time this season in Nashville. More importantly, they will face the Titans after facing the Green Bay, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans in consecutive weeks.
By the time the Jaguars and Titans meet, the Jaguars could legitimately be on a four-or five-game losing streak. If that were the case, they would likely have an interim head coach. Their matchup against the lowly Titans could be the game that snaps a Jaguars losing streak.
On the Road Against the Las Vegas Raiders
Few teams have been as inconsistent as the Jaguars this season, but the Raiders are undoubtedly one of them. The Raiders are 2-5 on the season, just like the Jaguars are. Both teams have suffered numerous injuries and poor play this season.
However, the Raiders seem to be playing themselves into a high draft pick, and a win against the Jaguars would hurt those efforts. The Jaguars have plenty of reason to play hard the rest of the season, as a likely coaching change could mean unsure futures for many players on the roster. The Jaguars will have a team of players playing for their futures in Jacksonville or elsewhere.
At Home Against the New York Jets
The Jets are an absolute mess and extremely beatable. While the Jets are more talented than the Jaguars, they have been equally as inconsistent. The Jaguars also have the luxury of playing this game at home, which will impact this game more than others. If Jacksonville gets ahead early against the Jets, they could easily walk away with the win.
At Home Against the Houston Texans
Anything is possible in games between divisional foes. The Jaguars and Texans recently faced off in Houston in one of the many games the Jaguars found a way to lose this season. The Jaguars entered the fourth quarter with the lead, but a Texans' touchdown in the fourth quarter would put them ahead for good.
The Jaguars will learn from their mistakes and play better the second time. Not only are they playing the Texans in Jacksonville next time, but the Texans are the first team the Jaguars face after their bye week. The Jaguars will be well-rested and likely in desperate need of a win after a brutal four-game stretch before their bye week.
On the Road Against the Indianapolis Colts
The Colts were the only team the Jaguars had beaten this season until their recent win over the New England Patriots. The Colts will likely still have an uncertain quarterback situation late in the season, as they seem to be unable to select a starter confidently.
While the Colts have a slightly better record than the Jaguars, Jacksonville can undoubtedly beat the Colts on the road late in the season. Depending on how the rest of the season goes, it could be a meaningless game for both teams. However, that would only play into the Jaguars' favor.
