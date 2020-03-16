5 Top-Tier Free Agents Who Make Sense for the Jaguars to Target Following the Calais Campbell Trade

Just a few days ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars' cap situation left them in no position to pursue some of the top free agents on the open market once the tampering period begins at noon.

But after the blockbuster trade of defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round pick, the Jaguars could now be equipped to target a top-tier player this week if they desire to do so.

The trade saved the Jaguars $15 million in cap space, which follows other cap-saving moves such as trading A.J. Bouye and declining the team options on Marcell Dareus and Jake Ryan. Other moves like releasing Marqise Lee or Geoff Swaim could give the Jaguars' even more cap relief.

Ultimately, the Jaguars could have between $19 and $27 million in cap space pending their other moves, which gives them the room to target a big name during today's tampering period.

The Jaguars could of course fully commit to the future and opt not to add another big contract to their cap situation, thus ignoring any major deals in free agency. But with the cap space now available, it is at least considering a possible scenario in which they spend big on one free agent.

If that is the case, who are five first wave free agents who are sensible fits for the Jaguars? We picked out a few to ponder.

CB Byron Jones

Expected to sign a deal that will make him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, Byron Jones was previously far out of the Jaguars' price range. Now with cap cleared, it would make sense for the Jaguars to target the top player at their greatest position of need on defense. Following the trades of Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, the Jaguars only have Tre Herndon and D.J. Hayden returning in 2020. Herndon was solid in 2019 and Hayden is an above-average slot cornerback, but the Jaguars badly need a No. 1 corner who can follow wide receivers and provide resistance to AFC South foes such as DeAndre Hopkins, T.Y. Hilton, and A.J. Brown.

Jones, who will not return to the Dallas Cowboys, has been one of the NFL's more consistent defensive backs since he drafted 27th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. The former safety is long and uber-athletic, giving him the ability to play zone, man, or press coverage at a high level. His ball production is low (two career interceptions), but he has 43 career pass deflections and allowed completion rates below 53.2% in each of the last two seasons. He could instantly become the top dog in the Jaguars' secondary and give the Jaguars a weapon on the boundary that they lost with Ramsey's departure.

DL Arik Armstead

With Campbell no longer in the fold, the Jaguars have a big need along the defensive line. Campbell played a lot of roles for the Jaguars' defense, giving them a player who could perform at a high level on the edge or on the interior in both run and pass situations. Now, the Jaguars need another versatile lineman to join Josh Allen along the front lines. Yannick Ngakoue is likely on his way out, so Jacksonville's pass rush unit could drop off considerably if they don't find some sort of reinforcements.

Stylistically, Armstead might be the most similar player to Campbell in this year's free agent class. He has the size (6-foot-7, 292-pounds) to play inside/out in the Jaguars' defense, and he comes from a familiar system in San Francisco. He has already played a role similar to Campbell. He has the strength and quickness to beat guards, while his length and power make him a mismatch on the edge. 2019 was a breakout year for the 26-year old, as he recorded career-highs in sacks (10), tackles for loss (11), forced fumbles (2), tackles (54), and quarterback hits (18).

LB Joe Schobert

If the Jaguars want to move Myles Jack to weakside linebacker, then adding a veteran middle linebacker who has experience relaying signals and wearing the green dot for a defense. Expected to command a contract worth at least $10 million annually, the 26-year old Schobert seems like the instinctive and heady player the Jaguars want in an inside linebacker, even if Jack is already commanding a high salary.

In Schobert's four seasons in Cleveland, he started 49 games and recorded 408 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, six interceptions, and a staggering seven forced fumbles. He is a steady playmaker and a capable prescence in the middle of a defense and can make an impact vs. both the run and the pass. He isn't elite at any one thing, but his all-around solid skills could be enticing for a team who failed to field a consistent linebacker group in 2019.

DT D.J. Reader

With Dareus no longer on the Jaguars' roster and far from a safe bet to return at any point, the Jaguars badly need a new run-stuffer in the middle of their defensive line. They allowed over five yards per carry last season, and an injury to Dareus showed just how poorly equipped the Jaguars' current group of defensive tackles is to replace him at nose tackle.

In the 10 games without Dareus (Week 1, then Weeks 9 through 17) Jacksonville allowed 1,522 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. This is an average of 152.2 rushing yards per game and 1.7 rushing scores allowed each week. In comparison, Jacksonville allowed 707 rushing yards (117.83 yards per game) and six rushing touchdowns (one per game) in the six games Dareus played in 2019.

If the Jaguars want a big body to replace Dareus and clog running lanes, they won't find a more impactful defender than D.J. Reader. Head coach Doug Marrone has gone out of his way to compliment the 347-pound Reader during Jaguars and Texans contests in the past, and for good reason since Reader has turned himself into one of the top nose tackles in the NFL thanks to his massive size and brute strength. He could realistically change the complexion of the Jaguars' defense due to his rare tools and ascending talent.

WR Robby Anderson

While D.J. Chark emerged as a top receiving threat in 2019 (73 receptions, 1,008 yards, eight touchdowns), the Jaguars still badly need a player opposite of him who can threaten defenses on a consistent basis. We saw last season what happens to the Jaguars' passing offense when defenses focus on taking away Chark from the equation (New Orleans Saints game), and this largely happened because Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley don't consistently hurt defenses.

In Robby Anderson, the Jaguars could get a wide receiver whose deep speed and ability to track the ball downfield is revered throughout the league. He can dictate coverages and make defenses pay if they attempt to shift single coverage his way in an attempt to focus on Chark. Catching 52 passes for 779 yards and five touchdowns on a bad New York Jets' offense in 2019, Anderson has proven he is one of the best deep threats in the entire NFL and the right situation could help him blossom even further. With Chark on his rookie deal and new offensive coordinator Jay Gruden in the fold, the Jaguars could be that situation.