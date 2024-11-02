A Jaguars Rebuild Might Begin with One More Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-6, and their season looks to be headed towards them having one of the top picks in next year's NFL Draft.
The Jaguars entered the season with many expectations inside the organization, but those expectations quickly came crashing down after the team started the season 0-4. While the Jaguars have improved over the last few weeks, the 0-4 hole will likely be more than they can overcome.
Only one team in the National Football League's history has ever started 0-4 and made the playoffs.
The Jaguars do not look like they will be the second team in NFL history to accomplish that feat, especially after trading away arguably their best or second-best offensive lineman, Cam Robinson. The trade gave insight into how the Jaguars' front office views the remainder of the season.
With Robinson in the final year of his contract and the Jaguars likely to have a top pick in the upcoming draft, it made sense for the Jaguars to get assets back in return for Robinson instead of letting him leave in free agency for nothing.
The Jaguars have not made it clear they are willing to consider other trades, as doing so would signal them waving the white flag on the season with the season barely halfway over. Still, at 2-6, there is no denying the Jaguars will likely not make it to the postseason.
The Robinson trade as the Jaguars' front office, acknowledging that this season is lost. Most teams with complete confidence in their team's situation do not trade their starting tackle in the middle of the season, especially not one as productive as Robinson.
Still, the Robinson trade is far from the team acknowledging the start of a rebuild.
After making multiple additions this offseason, only for the team to still be one of the worst in the league, it is time the Jaguars' front office stops ignoring the elephant in the room. The Jaguars roster, as constructed, is not very good.
While the roster has talent at different positions, they do not fit well together, and falling to 2-7 on the season would solidify that. One more loss, and the Jaguars should go all in on a rebuild and make the most out of Trevor Lawrence's prime.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE