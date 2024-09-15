Adjusting for Injury, the Jaguars are Ready for Week 2 Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars took this past week to recover and adjust from their Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. A winnable game that was in their grasp slipped away in a disappointing defeat.
The biggest adjustments come between Week 1 and Week 2. The Cleveland Browns are a struggling team with Deshaun Watson at quarterback and they are without a star target in tight end David Njoku. The game is very winnable for the Jaguars, though it could come down to one score.
Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Friday that the team responded well to the loss and the adjustments they had to make in lieu of cornerback Tyson Campbell's injury and a handful of additions.
"I feel good. They feel good. Obviously, the number one thing for me is just getting them back physically because of the heat and all that this week and so making sure that the bodies will be fresh for Sunday," Pederson said. "I think mentally the guys are -- they've turned the page. They're obviously focused on this week and trying to bounce back."
As for how this team looks in regard to the finished product? Still a while off.
"I think what you're seeing too is you're seeing -- with injury too -- with injury things change and teams are not, in September, where they want to be in December and January," he said. "So just everybody's kind of working through those things and we're doing that as well. You just try to improve each week."
The Jaguars will have to account for Watson, of course. Despite Watson's struggles and poor play, he is still a threat to damage at any point. His mobility allows him to play-make, whether it is on the ground or in the air. Pederson and the Jaguars are ready for it, however.
"You study him from a defensive perspective, study him, how he and where he likes to scramble," Pederson said. "Which side does he like to -- to his throwing sides, to his back door side, up the middle. It's when you put your, I think, rush package together just understanding all of that. When you get opportunities to tackle him, you’ve got to tackle him and get him on the ground because he can be elusive and get out of the pocket. If you rush too high, they’re going to step up and they're going to escape. So, it's just a matter of staying disciplined and trusting the rush plan for the week.”
