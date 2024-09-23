AFC South Results Make Monday Night Matchup a Must-Win For Jaguars
Despite the tough 0-2 start in 2024, the Jacksonville Jaguars still have plenty of football ahead of them.
And while every game is the biggest game of the year in a week-to-week league like the NFL, the Jaguars could be walking into an early candidate for most important game of the year in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills.
Thanks to the AFC South's results in Week 3's Sunday slate -- which saw the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans lose -- the Jaguars could be playing for a chance at the AFC South lead on Monday Night Football.
Simply put, if the 0-2 Jaguars get their first win of the season against the Bills, their Week 4 matchup with the Houston Texans will mean that much more.
If the Jaguars enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record, then they could be playing the Texans for the AFC South lead. Despite all that has gone wrong for the Jaguars during the first two weeks, they could be going toe-to-toe with the Texans in a monumental game in Houston next weekend.
But to give themselves a chance to do that, the Jaguars will need to find a way to win in Buffalo. Entering Houston 1-2 would feel a lot different than entering 0-3.
It is a long season, but the Jaguars have a chance to build some momentum in the AFC South race now. And they need to take advantage of it.
If the Jaguars can find a win on Monday Night Football, then their confidence moving forward will obviously see an uptick.
All of the issues that have been scrutinized during the first two weeks of the season could be diminished, and the Jaguars could enter Week 4 with the same record that they entered Week 4 with last season.
The Jaguars started 1-2 last year, too, after early losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Texans at home in Weeks 2 and 3. The Jaguars then got on a roll starting in Week 4 vs. the Atlanta Falcons and eventually became 8-3 before injuries led to a 1-5 finish.
Now, the Jaguars have a chance to reinsert themselves in the AFC South just like a week ago. But it will take a win against the Bills to make it happen.
